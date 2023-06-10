GE Services Iraqi Gas Turbines

2023/06/10 | 03:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.GE Gas Power along with teams from Iraq's Ministry of Electricity, have reportedly serviced and upgraded a total capacity of 1400 MW through several gas turbine service and upgrade projects in the first half of this year.According to a statement carried by Zawya, GE completed maintenance work, including major overhauls, on […]

