Iraq's total oil exports in June at 3.52 million bpd - oil ministry

2019/07/02 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq's total oil exports in June fell to 3.52 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 3.572 the previous month, the oil ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Exports from the southern Basra oilfields fell to 3.39 million bpd from 3.441 million bpd in May. Officials told Reuters the decreased export figure was due to rough weather.
