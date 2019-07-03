Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
Baghdad Post
›
Man blows himself up in Tunis after being surrounded by the police
Man blows himself up in Tunis after being surrounded by the police
2019/07/03 | 02:35
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- A man blew himself up in the Mnihla area in Tunis after being surrounded by the police late on Tuesday, witnesses said
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
IMF board names US David Lipton as interim leader, replacing Lagarde
Air strike hits detention centre for migrants in Libyan capital
Lost Palace of a Once-Mighty Empire Unearthed in Iraq - Live Science
Sistani the only person can dissolve IMIS, not Abd al-Mahdi: Hassan al-Ka’abi
First Performance Expands Leadership with appointment of Sean Walsh
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs