UNISCO positive vibes to enlist Babel in World Heritage

2019/07/03 | 06:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
The member state of the World Heritage Committee, UNISCO discussed approving and developing the relations between the advisory parties and the states that have heritage sites on its lands.
The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Heritage attended the meeting that was held in Baku for two days.
The Head of the National Team for enlisting Babel in the World Heritage said that the delegation is making an ongoing communications with the member states to enlist Babel in the voting date in the current month.
“There are positive vibes towards this regards for Iraq,” he added.
