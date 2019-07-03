Minister of Planning: Money allocated for service projects

2019/07/03 | 14:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Ina- Baghdad
Local News
Minister of Planning, Dr. Nuri al-Dulaimi, announced during a visit to Al-Anbar Province on Wednesday that good money was allocated that will turn into service projects there.
In a statement (Ina received a copy of) Dr. Dulaimi said: “we are working to consolidate the efforts of central and local governments, along with international efforts to implement reconstruction projects and stability in the Province”. He assured that... “Anbar will be free of displaced camps by the end of this year”. He also praised… “the security forces’ efforts that liberated the province and maintained stability; which is a basic environment to achieve development in the province”.
