Barzani meets minority MPs, states rights will be enshrined in Kurdistan constitution

2019/07/03 | 16:05



The autonomous region has a unicameral parliamentary legislature with 111 seats, with five quota seats each reserved for Turkmen and Christian parties and one seat specifically set aside for a member of an Armenian party.



“Kurdistan is the homeland of all of us, and all must be partners in administrating the region as well as bearing responsibilities for it,” Barzani told the lawmakers.



The senior Kurdish leader also stressed that no component should be described as a “minority”, stating no ethnic group should be measured and treated based on numbers as each offer their own perspective and that differences are to be respected and celebrated for their contributions, the statement added.



The current members of the Kurdistan Region’s parliament are planning to draft a constitution for the autonomous region with the consent of all political parties, ethnic, and religious groups.



“President Barzani stressed that the rights of all components will be fully secured and preserved in the Constitution of Kurdistan, and no ethnic or religious discrimination will be allowed. Everyone is equal and a partner in Kurdistan.”



Barzani also discussed the current political developments in the region and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.



