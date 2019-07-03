KDP leadership bodyguard imprisoned without trial in Iraqi Kurdistan: family

2019/07/03 | 16:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- KDP leadership bodyguard Hashim imprisoned without trial in Iraqi Kurdistan, 2019. Photo: NRT/SM
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— A bodyguard of a Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leadership member has been imprisoned for over a year in Iraqi Kurdistan without any information being released about his detention, according to his family.
His family told NRT TV on Tuesday that Hashim Abdulla had been imprisoned at the General Directorate of the Asayish (Kurdish security) of Iraqi Kurdistan region after he was asked by three men in Soran district to go to the directorate for questioning last spring.
They said that Abdulla has been imprisoned since then. Moreover, the Asayish has not disclosed to them the reason why he was arrested.
“My son was a Peshmerga [fighter] for 10 years,” Abdulla’s mother said.
She called on Iraqi Kurdistan region President Nechirvan Barzani to release her son, who had worked as a bodyguard for KDP leadership member Adham Barzani for more than 10 years.
His family also said that Abdulla had not been taken to court for a trial during his detention and that they were not allowed to hire a lawyer for him.
“Three men came and asked him to go with them,” his sister said of his arrest last year.
“He went by his car and he has not returned since then. It has been one year and a month that he has been imprisoned without any evidence or accusation,” she added.
NRT contacted the Asayish directorate in Erbil during its investigation into the case. Officials at the directorate said the case was not within the purview of the directorate.
The TV later contacted the General Directorate of Asayish of the Iraqi Kurdistan, but the directorate did not disclose any information about the case.
Spokesperson of Iraqi Kurdistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission Mohammed Gomashini told NRT that the commission would start an investigation into the case after Abdullah’s family filed a complaint with the Commission.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, nrttv.com | Ekurd.net
Comments Comments
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— A bodyguard of a Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leadership member has been imprisoned for over a year in Iraqi Kurdistan without any information being released about his detention, according to his family.
His family told NRT TV on Tuesday that Hashim Abdulla had been imprisoned at the General Directorate of the Asayish (Kurdish security) of Iraqi Kurdistan region after he was asked by three men in Soran district to go to the directorate for questioning last spring.
They said that Abdulla has been imprisoned since then. Moreover, the Asayish has not disclosed to them the reason why he was arrested.
“My son was a Peshmerga [fighter] for 10 years,” Abdulla’s mother said.
She called on Iraqi Kurdistan region President Nechirvan Barzani to release her son, who had worked as a bodyguard for KDP leadership member Adham Barzani for more than 10 years.
His family also said that Abdulla had not been taken to court for a trial during his detention and that they were not allowed to hire a lawyer for him.
“Three men came and asked him to go with them,” his sister said of his arrest last year.
“He went by his car and he has not returned since then. It has been one year and a month that he has been imprisoned without any evidence or accusation,” she added.
NRT contacted the Asayish directorate in Erbil during its investigation into the case. Officials at the directorate said the case was not within the purview of the directorate.
The TV later contacted the General Directorate of Asayish of the Iraqi Kurdistan, but the directorate did not disclose any information about the case.
Spokesperson of Iraqi Kurdistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission Mohammed Gomashini told NRT that the commission would start an investigation into the case after Abdullah’s family filed a complaint with the Commission.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, nrttv.com | Ekurd.net
Comments Comments