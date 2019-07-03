عربي | كوردى


Rouhani: Iran will enrich uranium to ‘any amount we want’

Rouhani: Iran will enrich uranium to ‘any amount we want’
2019/07/03 | 17:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s president warned European partners in its faltering

nuclear deal on Wednesday that Tehran will increase its enrichment of uranium

to “any amount that we want” beginning on Sunday, putting pressure on them to

offer a way around intense US sanctions targeting the country.The comments by President Hassan Rouhani come as tensions

remain high between Iran and the US over the deal, which President Donald Trump

pulled America from over a year ago.Authorities on Monday acknowledged Iran broke through a

limit placed on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium.An increasing stockpile and higher enrichment closes the

estimated one-year window Iran would need to produce enough material for a

nuclear bomb, something Iran denies it wants but the nuclear deal sought to

prevent.Meanwhile, the US has rushed an aircraft carrier, B-52

bombers and F-22 fighters to the region and Iran recently shot down a US

military surveillance drone. On Wednesday, Iran marked the shootdown by the US

Navy of an Iranian passenger jet in 1988, a mistake that killed 290 people and

shows the danger of miscalculation in the current crisis.Speaking at a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Rouhani’s comments

seemed to signal that Europe has yet to offer Iran anything to alleviate the

pain of the renewed US sanctions targeting its oil industry and top officials.Iran’s nuclear deal currently bars it from enriching uranium

above 3.67%, which is enough for nuclear power plants but far below the 90%

needed for weapons.“In any amount that we want, any amount that is required, we

will take over 3.67,” Rouhani said.“Our advice to Europe and the United States is to go back to

logic and to the negotiating table,” Rouhani added. “Go back to understanding,

to respecting the law and resolutions of the UN Security Council. Under those

conditions, all of us can abide by the nuclear deal.”There was no immediate reaction in Europe, where the

European Union just the day before finalized nominations to take over the

bloc’s top posts.On Tuesday, European powers separately issued a statement

over Iran breaking through its stockpile limit, calling on Tehran “to reverse

this step and to refrain from further measures that undermine the nuclear

deal.”Under the nuclear deal, Iran agreed to have less than 300

kilograms (661 pounds) of uranium enriched to a maximum of 3.67%. Both Iran and

the UN’s nuclear watchdog agency confirmed Monday that Tehran had breached that

limit.While that represents Iran’s first major departure from the

accord, it still remains likely a year away from having enough material for a

nuclear weapon. Iran insists its program is for peaceful purposes, but the West

fears it could allow Iran to build a bomb.Meanwhile on Wednesday, relatives of those killed in the

1988 downing of the Iranian passenger jet threw flowers into the Strait of

Hormuz in mourning.The downing of Iran Air flight 655 by the US Navy remains

one of the moments the Iranian government points to in its decades-long

distrust of America. They rank it alongside the 1953 CIA-backed coup that

toppled Iran’s elected prime minister and secured Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s

absolute power until he abdicated the throne before the 1979 Iranian

Revolution.Just after dawn on July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes sent a

helicopter to hover over Iranian speedboats the Navy described as harassing

commercial ships. The Iranians allegedly fired on the helicopter and the

Vincennes gave chase, the Navy said. Unacknowledged for years afterward by the

Navy though, the Vincennes had crossed into Iranian territorial waters in

pursuit. It began firing at the Iranian ships there.The Vincennes then mistook Iran Air flight 655, which had

taken off from Bandar Abbas, Iran, heading for Dubai in the United Arab

Emirates, for an Iranian fighter jet. It fired missiles, killing all 290 people

on board.The US later would give USS Vincennes Capt. William C.

Rogers the country’s Legion of Merit award, further angering Iran.Iranian state television aired footage Wednesday of mourners

in the strait, as armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard fast boats patrolled around

them. They tossed gladiolas into the strait as some wept.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW