Rouhani: Iran will enrich uranium to ‘any amount we want’

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran’s president warned European partners in its falteringnuclear deal on Wednesday that Tehran will increase its enrichment of uraniumto “any amount that we want” beginning on Sunday, putting pressure on them tooffer a way around intense US sanctions targeting the country.The comments by President Hassan Rouhani come as tensionsremain high between Iran and the US over the deal, which President Donald Trumppulled America from over a year ago.Authorities on Monday acknowledged Iran broke through alimit placed on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium.An increasing stockpile and higher enrichment closes theestimated one-year window Iran would need to produce enough material for anuclear bomb, something Iran denies it wants but the nuclear deal sought toprevent.Meanwhile, the US has rushed an aircraft carrier, B-52bombers and F-22 fighters to the region and Iran recently shot down a USmilitary surveillance drone. On Wednesday, Iran marked the shootdown by the USNavy of an Iranian passenger jet in 1988, a mistake that killed 290 people andshows the danger of miscalculation in the current crisis.Speaking at a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Rouhani’s commentsseemed to signal that Europe has yet to offer Iran anything to alleviate thepain of the renewed US sanctions targeting its oil industry and top officials.Iran’s nuclear deal currently bars it from enriching uraniumabove 3.67%, which is enough for nuclear power plants but far below the 90%needed for weapons.“In any amount that we want, any amount that is required, wewill take over 3.67,” Rouhani said.“Our advice to Europe and the United States is to go back tologic and to the negotiating table,” Rouhani added. “Go back to understanding,to respecting the law and resolutions of the UN Security Council. Under thoseconditions, all of us can abide by the nuclear deal.”There was no immediate reaction in Europe, where theEuropean Union just the day before finalized nominations to take over thebloc’s top posts.On Tuesday, European powers separately issued a statementover Iran breaking through its stockpile limit, calling on Tehran “to reversethis step and to refrain from further measures that undermine the nucleardeal.”Under the nuclear deal, Iran agreed to have less than 300kilograms (661 pounds) of uranium enriched to a maximum of 3.67%. Both Iran andthe UN’s nuclear watchdog agency confirmed Monday that Tehran had breached thatlimit.While that represents Iran’s first major departure from theaccord, it still remains likely a year away from having enough material for anuclear weapon. Iran insists its program is for peaceful purposes, but the Westfears it could allow Iran to build a bomb.Meanwhile on Wednesday, relatives of those killed in the1988 downing of the Iranian passenger jet threw flowers into the Strait ofHormuz in mourning.The downing of Iran Air flight 655 by the US Navy remainsone of the moments the Iranian government points to in its decades-longdistrust of America. They rank it alongside the 1953 CIA-backed coup thattoppled Iran’s elected prime minister and secured Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’sabsolute power until he abdicated the throne before the 1979 IranianRevolution.Just after dawn on July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes sent ahelicopter to hover over Iranian speedboats the Navy described as harassingcommercial ships. The Iranians allegedly fired on the helicopter and theVincennes gave chase, the Navy said. Unacknowledged for years afterward by theNavy though, the Vincennes had crossed into Iranian territorial waters inpursuit. It began firing at the Iranian ships there.The Vincennes then mistook Iran Air flight 655, which hadtaken off from Bandar Abbas, Iran, heading for Dubai in the United ArabEmirates, for an Iranian fighter jet. It fired missiles, killing all 290 peopleon board.The US later would give USS Vincennes Capt. William C.Rogers the country’s Legion of Merit award, further angering Iran.Iranian state television aired footage Wednesday of mournersin the strait, as armed Iranian Revolutionary Guard fast boats patrolled aroundthem. They tossed gladiolas into the strait as some wept.