Intra-Afghan peace meeting in Qatar aimed at building trust

2019/07/03 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Taliban officials are due to meet a group of Afghan
delegates in Doha this weekend as diplomatic efforts build to withdraw foreign
forces from Afghanistan and end years of violence that continued this week with
a devastating bomb attack in Kabul.The weekend meeting, brokered by Qatar and Germany, will
follow a separate strand of talks between Taliban militants and US diplomats
this week aimed at agreeing a timeline for the withdrawal as well as security
guarantees for a post-conflict Afghanistan.Those talks have gone on for longer than expected as the two
sides wrangle over the timeline and over counter-guarantees Washington is
demanding against Afghanistan being used as a base for militant groups,
including al-Qaeda and ISIS.Pressure to reach an agreement was underlined on Monday when
the Taliban claimed a truck bomb attack in Kabul that killed or wounded scores
of civilians, many of them children.Two senior officials said the two sets of meetings were
deeply interconnected but were being kept separate as the groundwork was laid
for full peace talks later.“The idea is to prevent an overlap,” one said.A previously planned meeting in Qatar in April collapsed in
fiasco before it even started amid arguments over the size of the proposed
250-strong Afghan delegation as well as over its status as a representative
body.This time, around 40 Afghan personalities and activists will
fly to Doha but will not have any official status – a condition made necessary
by the Taliban’s refusal to deal directly with the Western-backed government in
Kabul.Invited by German and Qatari mediators, the identity of
those taking part has not been made public. Markus Potzel, Berlin’s special
representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, said in a statement they were
participating “only in their personal capacity and on an equal footing”.Professional mediators from the Berghof Foundation, an
independent non-profit German organization, will assist during the talks but
otherwise the meeting will include only Afghans in what is seen as a means of
building confidence.“The main aim of the intra-Afghan talks is to build trust
between the warring sides as there will be no foreign government official
present in the room,” said a third source in Kabul.The Taliban’s main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the
talks with the US team, led by Washington’s Afghan-born Special Representative
Zalmay Khalilzad, were making good progress but no agreement had been reached.As well as the withdrawal timeline and the guarantees on
future security arrangements, US officials say they need an agreement on a
ceasefire and on full talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government
before any deal is finalized.The involvement of Germany, the second-largest donor and an
influential member of the 39-member NATO-led coalition in Afghanistan, follows
concern among several US allies at being excluded from the direct talks with
the Taliban.Germany, which last year spent 23 billion euros ($25.76
billion) in integrating hundreds of thousands of refugees from countries
including Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, also has pressing domestic reasons for
promoting peace. Next year, parliament will have to approve the continued
presence of 1,200 German troops in Afghanistan.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a trip to Kabul
last week that the United States was close to finishing a draft agreement with
the militants on counter-terrorism assurances, and he hoped a peace pact could
be reached by Sept. 1.
