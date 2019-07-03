Home › kurdistan 24 › Kurdish fitness enthusiasts want to showcase their skills abroad

2019/07/03 | 17:50



Some of the members joined to gain muscle mass, while others wanted to lose weight. Within a few years, their dedication paid off as they were able to lose weight, gain muscle mass, and increase their core strength.



“These activities involve core strength. You must tone your body and build muscle strength before you can engage in the different skills and routines,” one of the members told Kurdistan 24.



“I used to weigh a lot; I was overweight. I wanted to take part in physical activity, but could not go to the gym as I was in school,” another member said.



“I began to work out at home and eventually lost weight and now have the body I desire.”



In April, the Bardstrom Group competed in a fitness competition in the Kurdistan Region where they showcased their skills and strength. The group now wants to participate in international events abroad.



