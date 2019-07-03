Home › Baghdad Post › France says Iran will gain nothing by breaking with nuclear deal

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran will gain nothing by departing from the terms of itsnuclear agreement, the French foreign ministry said on Wednesday, responding toTehran’s announcement that it will boost the enrichment level of its uranium.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier said Iran wouldraise its uranium enrichment after July 7 to whatever levels it needs beyondthe 3.67% purity cap set in the 2015 deal.“Iran will gain nothing by leaving the Vienna accord,”Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a dailybriefing.“Putting it (the deal) into question will only increase thealready heightened tensions in the region.”Iran on Monday said that it had amassed more low-enricheduranium than permitted, its first major breach of the nuclear pact.“That’s why France with its European partners have askedstrongly that Iran reverse the excess enrichment without delay and refrain fromfurther measures that undermine its nuclear commitments,” Von der Muhll said.With punishing US sanctions hitting its economy, Tehran hassaid that it will continue its current action until the European powers partyto the deal – France, Britain and Germany – do more to ensure it benefitsfinancially from the accord, notably in terms of its oil revenue.The European powers are seeking to pull Washington andTehran back from direct confrontation and want to avoid escalating thediplomatic standoff to the United Nations.When asked whether a symbolic trade mechanism planned byEurope would soon begin to offer at least some pharmaceutical and foodtransfers, von der Muhll said the European powers were not sparing any effort,but that it was not solely up to them to ensure Iran reaped the economicbenefits of the deal.“The INSTEX clearing mechanism was created to facilitate thefinancial transactions of legitimate business transactions between Europe andIran, based on Iran’s full compliance with its JCPOA (Iran deal) commitments,”she said.“This mechanism is now operational and the processing of thefirst transactions has been initiated; cooperation with the Iranian mirrorstructure must continue to sustain the flow of trade,” she said withoutelaborating.INSTEX is a barter trade mechanism that aims to avoid directfinancial transfers by offsetting balances between importers and exporters onthe European side. Iran is in the process of setting up an equivalent mechanismfor Iranian companies.The structure of the Iranian “mirror” company has yet to be finalized,European diplomats have said, although the Europeans have created an advancedpayment system that could enable some small transactions soon.Iranian officials have repeatedly said INSTEX must includeoil sales or provide substantial credit facilities for it to beneficial.