Trump is 'very fond' of Palestinian President Abbas: Kushner
2019/07/03 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Wednesday the

United States is willing to engage with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas but

hinted a new peace plan might call on Palestinian refugees to settle where they

are and not return to lands now in Israel.At a workshop in Bahrain last week, Kushner unveiled a $50

billion economic plan for the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Egypt and

Lebanon.Sometime later this year, he is to outline a 50- to 60-page

page plan that will offer proposals on resolving the thorny political issues

between the Israelis and the Palestinians.Palestinians have harshly criticized the economic plan.In a conference call with reporters, Kushner said US

President Donald Trump is “very fond” of Abbas and willing to engage with him

at the right time.“Our door is always open to the Palestinian leadership,”

Kushner said.He said he believes Abbas wants peace but “certain people

around him are very uncomfortable with the way we’ve approached this, and their

natural reaction is to attack and say crazy things” that are not constructive.But Kushner’s comments on Palestinian refugees are likely to

raise concerns among Palestinians.Whether the hundreds of thousands of refugees from the 1948

war of Israel’s founding, which with their descendants now number around 5

million, will exercise a right of return has been among the thorniest issues in

decades of difficult diplomacy.Israel has long ruled out any such influx as destabilizing,

arguing that refugees should stay where they are or in a future Palestinian

state. But prospects of such a state arising in the occupied West Bank and the

Gaza Strip are themselves in doubt.Asked by a Lebanese reporter whether the United States hoped

Arab countries hosting Palestinian refugees would accept them permanently in

exchange for funding, Kushner declined to answer directly, saying the matter

would be addressed later.But he suggested a comparison between Jews displaced from

Middle Eastern countries in 1948, many of whom Israel took in.“Look, you have a situation when this whole thing started

where you had 800,000 Jewish refugees that came out of all the different Middle

Eastern countries and you had 800,000, roughly, Palestinian refugees,” he said.“And what’s happened to the Israeli – to the Jewish –

refugees, is they have been absorbed by different places whereas the Arab world

has not absorbed a lot of these refugees over time,” he said.“I think that the people of Lebanon would love to see a

resolution to this issue, one that is fair,” he said.“And I also think that the refugees, the Palestinian

refugees who are in Lebanon, who are denied a lot of rights and who, you know,

don’t have the best conditions right now would also like to see a situation

where there is a pathway for them to have more rights and to live a better

life.”Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long suggested

a demographic tradeoff between Jewish and Palestinian refugees.



