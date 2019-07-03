Home › Baghdad Post › Trump is 'very fond' of Palestinian President Abbas: Kushner

Trump is 'very fond' of Palestinian President Abbas: Kushner

2019/07/03 | 18:55



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Wednesday theUnited States is willing to engage with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas buthinted a new peace plan might call on Palestinian refugees to settle where theyare and not return to lands now in Israel.At a workshop in Bahrain last week, Kushner unveiled a $50billion economic plan for the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Egypt andLebanon.Sometime later this year, he is to outline a 50- to 60-pagepage plan that will offer proposals on resolving the thorny political issuesbetween the Israelis and the Palestinians.Palestinians have harshly criticized the economic plan.In a conference call with reporters, Kushner said USPresident Donald Trump is “very fond” of Abbas and willing to engage with himat the right time.“Our door is always open to the Palestinian leadership,”Kushner said.He said he believes Abbas wants peace but “certain peoplearound him are very uncomfortable with the way we’ve approached this, and theirnatural reaction is to attack and say crazy things” that are not constructive.But Kushner’s comments on Palestinian refugees are likely toraise concerns among Palestinians.Whether the hundreds of thousands of refugees from the 1948war of Israel’s founding, which with their descendants now number around 5million, will exercise a right of return has been among the thorniest issues indecades of difficult diplomacy.Israel has long ruled out any such influx as destabilizing,arguing that refugees should stay where they are or in a future Palestinianstate. But prospects of such a state arising in the occupied West Bank and theGaza Strip are themselves in doubt.Asked by a Lebanese reporter whether the United States hopedArab countries hosting Palestinian refugees would accept them permanently inexchange for funding, Kushner declined to answer directly, saying the matterwould be addressed later.But he suggested a comparison between Jews displaced fromMiddle Eastern countries in 1948, many of whom Israel took in.“Look, you have a situation when this whole thing startedwhere you had 800,000 Jewish refugees that came out of all the different MiddleEastern countries and you had 800,000, roughly, Palestinian refugees,” he said.“And what’s happened to the Israeli – to the Jewish –refugees, is they have been absorbed by different places whereas the Arab worldhas not absorbed a lot of these refugees over time,” he said.“I think that the people of Lebanon would love to see aresolution to this issue, one that is fair,” he said.“And I also think that the refugees, the Palestinianrefugees who are in Lebanon, who are denied a lot of rights and who, you know,don’t have the best conditions right now would also like to see a situationwhere there is a pathway for them to have more rights and to live a betterlife.”Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long suggesteda demographic tradeoff between Jewish and Palestinian refugees.