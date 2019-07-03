عربي | كوردى


3-D printing recreates ancient sculpture destroyed by ISIS

2019/07/03 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A figure of a roaring lion, about the size of a loaf of

bread, is the latest step in the fight to preserve culture from conflict.The sculpture is a replica of a colossal 3,000-year-old

statue from Nimrud, in what is now Iraq. The stone statue was one of many

artifacts from the Mosul Museum destroyed by ISIS after it overran the city in

2014.The replica, which can be viewed online , was modeled from

crowd-sourced photos taken by Mosul Museum visitors in happier times and 3-D

printed as part of a Google-backed project.It’s going on display at London’s Imperial War Museum in an

exhibition that looks at how war devastates societies’ cultural fabric - and at

the often heroic steps taken to preserve it.



