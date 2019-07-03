Home › Baghdad Post › Joe Biden raises $21.5 mln in second quarter, keeps pace with Buttigieg

Joe Biden raises $21.5 mln in second quarter, keeps pace with Buttigieg

2019/07/03 | 20:40



Former Vice President Joe Biden took in $21.5 million in the



second fundraising quarter of the year, his campaign said on Wednesday, placing



him behind only Pete Buttigieg among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates



who have reported campaign donations for the period.Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, raised $24.8



million in the second quarter, his campaign said on Monday.In an email to supporters, the Biden campaign pointed out



that Biden entered the race in late April three weeks after the quarter began,



making his per-day donation rate the highest of any candidate so far.The campaign said it had received contributions from 256,000



donors in the period. Ninety-seven percent of the contributions were $200 or



less, and the average was $49.However, Biden has frequently held high-end fundraisers in



which attendees were encouraged to give the maximum of $2,800 per person.US Senator Bernie Sanders raised $18 million in the second



quarter, his campaign reported on Tuesday. Other high-profile candidates in the



field such as US Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren have yet to



announce their totals.President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican



National Committee on Tuesday said they had raised a combined $105 million in



the second quarter for Trump’s re-election effort.Buttigieg reported that he had received contributions from



294,000 donors, with an average contribution of $47.Biden’s fundraising haul comes as recent public opinion



polls show his support dropping following his performance at last Thursday’s



Democratic debate in Miami.He is campaigning this week in Iowa, which will hold its



first nominating contest next February.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Former Vice President Joe Biden took in $21.5 million in thesecond fundraising quarter of the year, his campaign said on Wednesday, placinghim behind only Pete Buttigieg among 2020 Democratic presidential candidateswho have reported campaign donations for the period.Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, raised $24.8million in the second quarter, his campaign said on Monday.In an email to supporters, the Biden campaign pointed outthat Biden entered the race in late April three weeks after the quarter began,making his per-day donation rate the highest of any candidate so far.The campaign said it had received contributions from 256,000donors in the period. Ninety-seven percent of the contributions were $200 orless, and the average was $49.However, Biden has frequently held high-end fundraisers inwhich attendees were encouraged to give the maximum of $2,800 per person.US Senator Bernie Sanders raised $18 million in the secondquarter, his campaign reported on Tuesday. Other high-profile candidates in thefield such as US Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren have yet toannounce their totals.President Donald Trump’s campaign and the RepublicanNational Committee on Tuesday said they had raised a combined $105 million inthe second quarter for Trump’s re-election effort.Buttigieg reported that he had received contributions from294,000 donors, with an average contribution of $47.Biden’s fundraising haul comes as recent public opinionpolls show his support dropping following his performance at last Thursday’sDemocratic debate in Miami.He is campaigning this week in Iowa, which will hold itsfirst nominating contest next February.