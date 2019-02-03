Erdogan to visit Iraq after March 31 local elections: Turkish FM

2019/02/03 | 22:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkish
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan will officially visit Iraq following the local elections that will
be held on or before March, 31, throughout the 81 provinces of Turkey.Turkey
is closely following up the latest developments in Iraq, Cavusoglu said,
adding that reconstruction of cities and the formation of a comprehensive
government is one of the top priorities for Iraq now.Cavusoglu
said that Iraq is still facing terrorist threats, which Turkey is working with the
international community to eliminate, according to him.He
said that he plans to make a visit to Baghdad and Erbil soon, in preparation for
Erdogan's upcoming visit.Concerning
reconstruction efforts in Iraq, the Turkish foreign minister said that Ankara
has pledged to pay a loan of $5 billion to Baghdad for the reconstruction of
the country's cities after Iraq managed to eliminate ISIS.Turkish
businessmen will benefit from this loan, Cavusoglu said, adding that Turkish
businessmen will use this loan to implement projects in Iraq and revive trade
between the two states.Iraqi
Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim met Thursday with
his Turkish counterpart in Ankara to discuss issues of mutual concern. Combating
terrorism and the reconstruction process in Iraq
came on the top of topics discussed during the meeting.Iraqi President Barham Salih also visited Ankara
earlier, where he met his counterpart Erdogan.Salih said in
a joint press conference with Erdogan that Iraq and Turkey need a comprehensive
agreement to end the water issue, stressing the importance of the Turkish role
in the reconstruction process in Iraq."We are in
Turkey in order to reach solutions to the outstanding issues," Salih said,
adding that "Iraq and Turkey need a comprehensive agreement that includes
ending the water issue."
