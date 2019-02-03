عربي | كوردى
Erdogan to visit Iraq after March 31 local elections: Turkish FM
2019/02/03 | 22:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkish

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Turkish President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will officially visit Iraq following the local elections that will

be held on or before March, 31, throughout the 81 provinces of Turkey.Turkey

is closely following up the latest developments in Iraq, Cavusoglu said,

adding that reconstruction of cities and the formation of a comprehensive

government is one of the top priorities for Iraq now.Cavusoglu

said that Iraq is still facing terrorist threats, which Turkey is working with the

international community to eliminate, according to him.He

said that he plans to make a visit to Baghdad and Erbil soon, in preparation for

Erdogan's upcoming visit.Concerning

reconstruction efforts in Iraq, the Turkish foreign minister said that Ankara

has pledged to pay a loan of $5 billion to Baghdad for the reconstruction of

the country's cities after Iraq managed to eliminate ISIS.Turkish

businessmen will benefit from this loan, Cavusoglu said, adding that Turkish

businessmen will use this loan to implement projects in Iraq and revive trade

between the two states.Iraqi

Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim met Thursday with

his Turkish counterpart in Ankara to discuss issues of mutual concern. Combating

terrorism and the reconstruction process in Iraq

came on the top of topics discussed during the meeting.Iraqi President Barham Salih also visited Ankara

earlier, where he met his counterpart  Erdogan.Salih said in

a joint press conference with Erdogan that Iraq and Turkey need a comprehensive

agreement to end the water issue, stressing the importance of the Turkish role

in the reconstruction process in Iraq."We are in

Turkey in order to reach solutions to the outstanding issues," Salih said,

adding that "Iraq and Turkey need a comprehensive agreement that includes

ending the water issue."



