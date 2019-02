Erdogan to visit Iraq after March 31 local elections: Turkish FM

2019/02/03 | 22:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- TurkishForeign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Turkish PresidentRecep Tayyip Erdogan will officially visit Iraq following the local elections that willbe held on or before March, 31, throughout the 81 provinces of Turkey.Turkeyis closely following up the latest developments in Iraq, Cavusoglu said,adding that reconstruction of cities and the formation of a comprehensivegovernment is one of the top priorities for Iraq now.Cavusoglusaid that Iraq is still facing terrorist threats, which Turkey is working with theinternational community to eliminate, according to him.Hesaid that he plans to make a visit to Baghdad and Erbil soon, in preparation forErdogan's upcoming visit.Concerningreconstruction efforts in Iraq, the Turkish foreign minister said that Ankarahas pledged to pay a loan of $5 billion to Baghdad for the reconstruction ofthe country's cities after Iraq managed to eliminate ISIS.Turkishbusinessmen will benefit from this loan, Cavusoglu said, adding that Turkishbusinessmen will use this loan to implement projects in Iraq and revive tradebetween the two states.IraqiForeign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim met Thursday withhis Turkish counterpart in Ankara to discuss issues of mutual concern. Combatingterrorism and the reconstruction process in Iraqcame on the top of topics discussed during the meeting.Iraqi President Barham Salih also visited Ankaraearlier, where he met his counterpart Erdogan.Salih said ina joint press conference with Erdogan that Iraq and Turkey need a comprehensiveagreement to end the water issue, stressing the importance of the Turkish rolein the reconstruction process in Iraq."We are inTurkey in order to reach solutions to the outstanding issues," Salih said,adding that "Iraq and Turkey need a comprehensive agreement that includesending the water issue."