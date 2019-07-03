Home › Baghdad Post › Wanted militant blows himself up in Tunisian capital

Wanted militant blows himself up in Tunisian capital

2019/07/03 | 20:40



in the Tunisian capital after being surrounded by police, the government said



on Wednesday, but there were no other casualties.The third such incident within a week comes months ahead of



an election and at the peak of a tourist season in which Tunisia is hoping for



a record number of visitors.Witnesses had told Reuters the man blew himself up in the



Intilaka area of the capital, Tunis, after being surrounded by the police.



Residents heard a loud explosion.An interior ministry spokesman said police opened fire on



the man, whom authorities described as a wanted militant called Aymen Smiri,



without giving further details.“Following a long chase, special forces surrounded the



terrorist,” the interior ministry said in statement. “When forces began



shooting, he blew himself up with an explosive belt he was wearing.”There were no other casualties, it added.Police later found 10 kg (22 lb) of explosives hidden in a



mosque in the same area, state news agency TAP said.Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks



on police in Tunis on Thursday, killing one police officer and wounding several



people. ISIS claimed responsibility for both attacks.Tunisia has been battling militant groups operating in



remote areas near its border with Algeria since an uprising overthrew



autocratic leader Zine Abidine Ben Ali in 2011. High unemployment has also



stoked unrest in recent years.Last October, a woman blew herself up in the center of



Tunis, wounding 15 people, including 10 police officers, in an explosion that



shattered a long period of calm after dozens of people died in militant attacks



in 2015.Security has tightened since authorities imposed a state of



emergency in November 2015 after those attacks, one at a museum in Tunis and



another on a beach in the Mediterranean seaside town of Sousse. A third attack



targeted presidential guards in the capital. ISIS claimed responsibility.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A wanted militant wearing an explosive belt blew himself upin the Tunisian capital after being surrounded by police, the government saidon Wednesday, but there were no other casualties.The third such incident within a week comes months ahead ofan election and at the peak of a tourist season in which Tunisia is hoping fora record number of visitors.Witnesses had told Reuters the man blew himself up in theIntilaka area of the capital, Tunis, after being surrounded by the police.Residents heard a loud explosion.An interior ministry spokesman said police opened fire onthe man, whom authorities described as a wanted militant called Aymen Smiri,without giving further details.“Following a long chase, special forces surrounded theterrorist,” the interior ministry said in statement. “When forces beganshooting, he blew himself up with an explosive belt he was wearing.”There were no other casualties, it added.Police later found 10 kg (22 lb) of explosives hidden in amosque in the same area, state news agency TAP said.Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attackson police in Tunis on Thursday, killing one police officer and wounding severalpeople. ISIS claimed responsibility for both attacks.Tunisia has been battling militant groups operating inremote areas near its border with Algeria since an uprising overthrewautocratic leader Zine Abidine Ben Ali in 2011. High unemployment has alsostoked unrest in recent years.Last October, a woman blew herself up in the center ofTunis, wounding 15 people, including 10 police officers, in an explosion thatshattered a long period of calm after dozens of people died in militant attacksin 2015.Security has tightened since authorities imposed a state ofemergency in November 2015 after those attacks, one at a museum in Tunis andanother on a beach in the Mediterranean seaside town of Sousse. A third attacktargeted presidential guards in the capital. ISIS claimed responsibility.