عربي | كوردى


Wanted militant blows himself up in Tunisian capital

Wanted militant blows himself up in Tunisian capital
2019/07/03 | 20:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A wanted militant wearing an explosive belt blew himself up

in the Tunisian capital after being surrounded by police, the government said

on Wednesday, but there were no other casualties.The third such incident within a week comes months ahead of

an election and at the peak of a tourist season in which Tunisia is hoping for

a record number of visitors.Witnesses had told Reuters the man blew himself up in the

Intilaka area of the capital, Tunis, after being surrounded by the police.

Residents heard a loud explosion.An interior ministry spokesman said police opened fire on

the man, whom authorities described as a wanted militant called Aymen Smiri,

without giving further details.“Following a long chase, special forces surrounded the

terrorist,” the interior ministry said in statement. “When forces began

shooting, he blew himself up with an explosive belt he was wearing.”There were no other casualties, it added.Police later found 10 kg (22 lb) of explosives hidden in a

mosque in the same area, state news agency TAP said.Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks

on police in Tunis on Thursday, killing one police officer and wounding several

people. ISIS claimed responsibility for both attacks.Tunisia has been battling militant groups operating in

remote areas near its border with Algeria since an uprising overthrew

autocratic leader Zine Abidine Ben Ali in 2011. High unemployment has also

stoked unrest in recent years.Last October, a woman blew herself up in the center of

Tunis, wounding 15 people, including 10 police officers, in an explosion that

shattered a long period of calm after dozens of people died in militant attacks

in 2015.Security has tightened since authorities imposed a state of

emergency in November 2015 after those attacks, one at a museum in Tunis and

another on a beach in the Mediterranean seaside town of Sousse. A third attack

targeted presidential guards in the capital. ISIS claimed responsibility.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW