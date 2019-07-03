Wanted militant blows himself up in Tunisian capital

2019/07/03 | 20:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A wanted militant wearing an explosive belt blew himself up
in the Tunisian capital after being surrounded by police, the government said
on Wednesday, but there were no other casualties.The third such incident within a week comes months ahead of
an election and at the peak of a tourist season in which Tunisia is hoping for
a record number of visitors.Witnesses had told Reuters the man blew himself up in the
Intilaka area of the capital, Tunis, after being surrounded by the police.
Residents heard a loud explosion.An interior ministry spokesman said police opened fire on
the man, whom authorities described as a wanted militant called Aymen Smiri,
without giving further details.“Following a long chase, special forces surrounded the
terrorist,” the interior ministry said in statement. “When forces began
shooting, he blew himself up with an explosive belt he was wearing.”There were no other casualties, it added.Police later found 10 kg (22 lb) of explosives hidden in a
mosque in the same area, state news agency TAP said.Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks
on police in Tunis on Thursday, killing one police officer and wounding several
people. ISIS claimed responsibility for both attacks.Tunisia has been battling militant groups operating in
remote areas near its border with Algeria since an uprising overthrew
autocratic leader Zine Abidine Ben Ali in 2011. High unemployment has also
stoked unrest in recent years.Last October, a woman blew herself up in the center of
Tunis, wounding 15 people, including 10 police officers, in an explosion that
shattered a long period of calm after dozens of people died in militant attacks
in 2015.Security has tightened since authorities imposed a state of
emergency in November 2015 after those attacks, one at a museum in Tunis and
another on a beach in the Mediterranean seaside town of Sousse. A third attack
targeted presidential guards in the capital. ISIS claimed responsibility.
