Pakistan announces finance crackdown on banned militant group

2019/07/03 | 21:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Pakistani authorities announced a crackdown on Wednesday

against Hafiz Saeed, leader of the group blamed for deadly attacks on Mumbai in

2008, amid growing international pressure to act against militant groups.Pakistan’s counter-terrorism department said it had launched

23 cases against Saeed and 12 aides for using five trusts to collect funds and

donations for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), blamed by India and the United States for

the attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people.Two banned LeT-linked charities, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and

Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), were also targeted, the department said in a

statement.“All the assets of these organizations and individuals will

be frozen and taken over by the state,” said a counter-terrorism senior

official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to

speak publicly.The counter-terrorism department said the action was in

accordance with UN sanctions against the individuals and entities.The move follows pressure from the Financial Action Task

Force (FATF), which last year placed Pakistan on its “grey list” of countries

with inadequate controls over money laundering and terrorism financing.The international watchdog gave Pakistan an October deadline

last month to improve its efforts against terrorism financing. The FATF has

said Pakistan could end up on the black list when it reviews progress in a

meeting later this year.Hafiz Saeed, designated a global terrorist by both the

United Nations and the United States, is one of the founders of LeT, or the

Army of the Pure. The United States, which has pressured Pakistan to crack down

on militant groups, has offered a $10 million reward for evidence leading to

his conviction.The LeT has been banned in Pakistan since 2002 and the

charities since last year. Saeed, who denies involvement in violence or funding

militants, has been freed by Pakistani courts after being detained at his home

several times in the past.Pakistan has long faced international pressure to shut off

financing to militant groups operating from its soil and has repeatedly pledged

action but results have been patchy and have failed to satisfy critics.Pakistan has long denied accusations from Washington, New

Delhi and others that it nurtures and supports Islamist militants in line with

foreign policy goals in neighboring Afghanistan and the disputed Kashmir

region.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


