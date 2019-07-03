Pakistan announces finance crackdown on banned militant group

2019/07/03 | 21:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Pakistani authorities announced a crackdown on Wednesday
against Hafiz Saeed, leader of the group blamed for deadly attacks on Mumbai in
2008, amid growing international pressure to act against militant groups.Pakistan’s counter-terrorism department said it had launched
23 cases against Saeed and 12 aides for using five trusts to collect funds and
donations for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), blamed by India and the United States for
the attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people.Two banned LeT-linked charities, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and
Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), were also targeted, the department said in a
statement.“All the assets of these organizations and individuals will
be frozen and taken over by the state,” said a counter-terrorism senior
official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to
speak publicly.The counter-terrorism department said the action was in
accordance with UN sanctions against the individuals and entities.The move follows pressure from the Financial Action Task
Force (FATF), which last year placed Pakistan on its “grey list” of countries
with inadequate controls over money laundering and terrorism financing.The international watchdog gave Pakistan an October deadline
last month to improve its efforts against terrorism financing. The FATF has
said Pakistan could end up on the black list when it reviews progress in a
meeting later this year.Hafiz Saeed, designated a global terrorist by both the
United Nations and the United States, is one of the founders of LeT, or the
Army of the Pure. The United States, which has pressured Pakistan to crack down
on militant groups, has offered a $10 million reward for evidence leading to
his conviction.The LeT has been banned in Pakistan since 2002 and the
charities since last year. Saeed, who denies involvement in violence or funding
militants, has been freed by Pakistani courts after being detained at his home
several times in the past.Pakistan has long faced international pressure to shut off
financing to militant groups operating from its soil and has repeatedly pledged
action but results have been patchy and have failed to satisfy critics.Pakistan has long denied accusations from Washington, New
Delhi and others that it nurtures and supports Islamist militants in line with
foreign policy goals in neighboring Afghanistan and the disputed Kashmir
region.
against Hafiz Saeed, leader of the group blamed for deadly attacks on Mumbai in
2008, amid growing international pressure to act against militant groups.Pakistan’s counter-terrorism department said it had launched
23 cases against Saeed and 12 aides for using five trusts to collect funds and
donations for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), blamed by India and the United States for
the attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people.Two banned LeT-linked charities, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and
Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), were also targeted, the department said in a
statement.“All the assets of these organizations and individuals will
be frozen and taken over by the state,” said a counter-terrorism senior
official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to
speak publicly.The counter-terrorism department said the action was in
accordance with UN sanctions against the individuals and entities.The move follows pressure from the Financial Action Task
Force (FATF), which last year placed Pakistan on its “grey list” of countries
with inadequate controls over money laundering and terrorism financing.The international watchdog gave Pakistan an October deadline
last month to improve its efforts against terrorism financing. The FATF has
said Pakistan could end up on the black list when it reviews progress in a
meeting later this year.Hafiz Saeed, designated a global terrorist by both the
United Nations and the United States, is one of the founders of LeT, or the
Army of the Pure. The United States, which has pressured Pakistan to crack down
on militant groups, has offered a $10 million reward for evidence leading to
his conviction.The LeT has been banned in Pakistan since 2002 and the
charities since last year. Saeed, who denies involvement in violence or funding
militants, has been freed by Pakistani courts after being detained at his home
several times in the past.Pakistan has long faced international pressure to shut off
financing to militant groups operating from its soil and has repeatedly pledged
action but results have been patchy and have failed to satisfy critics.Pakistan has long denied accusations from Washington, New
Delhi and others that it nurtures and supports Islamist militants in line with
foreign policy goals in neighboring Afghanistan and the disputed Kashmir
region.