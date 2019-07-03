عربي | كوردى


Facebook says ‘working’ to resolve outages across its platforms

Facebook says ‘working’ to resolve outages across its platforms
2019/07/03 | 21:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Facebook has had problems loading images, videos, and other

data across its apps today, leaving some people unable to load photos in the

Facebook News Feed, view stories on Instagram, or send messages in WhatsApp.

Facebook says it is aware of the issues and “working to get things back to

normal as quickly as possible.”The issues started around 8AM ET and now appear to be

clearing up, according to DownDetector, which monitors website and app issues.

The errors aren’t affecting all images; many pictures on Facebook and Instagram

still load, but others are appearing blank. DownDetector has also received

reports of people being unable to load messages in Facebook Messenger.Apps and websites are always going to experience occasional

disruptions due to the complexity of services they’re offering. But even when

they’re brief, they can become a real problem due to the huge number of users

many of these services have. A Facebook outage affects a suite of popular apps,

and those apps collectively have billions of users who rely on them. That’s a

big deal when those services have become critical for business and

communications, and every hour they’re offline or acting strange can mean real

inconveniences or lost money.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW