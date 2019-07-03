Rami Malek refuses to play Arabic-speaking terrorist in new Bond film

2019/07/03 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Rami Malek has revealed that he insisted upon just one thing
prior to accepting his role as the villain in Bond 25: that his character
wouldn’t be an Arabic-speaking terrorist, or a villain who uses religion as
justification for his crimes.“It’s a great character and I’m very excited,” Malek told
The Mirror. “But that was one thing that I discussed with [director] Cary
Fukunaga. I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting
an ideology or a religion. That’s not something I would entertain, so if that
is why I am your choice then you can count me out’. But that was clearly not
his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.”The Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar winner said that his own ethnic
background, and his awareness of the importance of positive representation,
drove him to the decision.Speaking of his Egyptian heritage as “the fabric of who I
am”, Malek added: “I am Egyptian. I grew up listening to Egyptian music. I
loved Omar Sharif. These are my people. I feel so gorgeously tied to the
culture and the human beings that exist there.”As for Bond 25, Malek teased that it is “another extremely
clever script from the people who have figured out exactly what people want in
those movies. But I feel a substantial weight on my shoulders. I mean, Bond is
something that we all grow up with.”
