Syrian Arab Republic: Regional Funding Update - Syria Crisis (as reported on 1 July 2019) [EN/AR]

2019/07/04 | 12:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian AffairsCountry: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, TurkeyUS$8.83 billion Total 2019 HRP/3RP requirements$3.32 billion (requirements) Syria Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP 2019)$748.2 million funded 2019$2.57 billion shortfall 2019$5.51 billion (requirements)Syria Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) 2019$882.1 million funded 2019$4.63 billion shortfall 2019