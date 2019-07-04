Home › Iraq News › 39 Iranian Kurdish cross-border porters died in first half of 2019

39 Iranian Kurdish cross-border porters died in first half of 2019

SNA, Iranian Kurdistan,— At least 39 Kurdish cross-border porters (Kolbars) died in Iranian Kurdistan in the first half of 2019, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said on Thursday.



The organization, which closely monitors developments in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhelat), released its twice-yearly report about Kolbars working on the borders between Iran, Iraq, and Turkey.



Hengaw said that 19 Kolbars were shot and killed by the Iranian forces.























19 others died as the result of accidents and another one was killed by a landmine explosion, according to the organization’s report.



There were three teenage Kolbars among the dead, it said.



As many as 91 Kolbars were wounded, the organization added. Up to 72 Kolbars were wounded by Iranian forces and 12 others were hurt in accidents. Seven others were injured in landmine explosions.



Seventy-six incidents took place in Urmia, 43 others in Sanandaj, and another 11 in Kermanshah.



Seventy-five Kolbars lost their lives between March 20, 2018 and March 20, 2019 in Iran. As many as 175 others were hurt.



A total of 231 Kurdish Kolbars were either killed or seriously wounded in Iranian Kurdistan in 2018, according to the Hengaw Organization.



Kolbars carry goods across the mountainous border between Iran, Iraq and Turkey on their backs. Despite extreme temperatures in winter and summer, they risk their lives in the treacherous mountain passes to make ends meet.



Ever since its emergence in 1979 the Islamic regime imposed discriminatory rules and laws against the Kurds in all social, political and economic fields.



The Kurds in Iran experience discrimination in the enjoyment of their religious, economic and cultural rights. Parents are banned from registering their babies with certain Kurdish names, and religious minorities that are mainly or partially Kurdish are targeted by measures designed to stigmatize and isolate them.



Kurds are also discriminated against in their access to employment, adequate housing and political rights, and so suffer entrenched poverty, which has further marginalized them.



Estimate to over 12 million Kurds live in Iranian Kurdistan.



