Home › Baghdad Post › Iran could consider talks with US only if sanctions lifted: minister

Iran could consider talks with US only if sanctions lifted: minister

2019/07/04 | 15:15







"Holding talks with America can be reviewed by Iran only if (US President Donald) Trump lifts the sanctions and our supreme leader gives permission to hold such talks," Minister Mahmoud Alavi said late on Wednesday.







"Americans were scared of Iran's military power; that is the reason behind their decision to abort the decision to attack Iran," he added.







Trump said last month that he had aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of an unmanned US drone over the Strait of Hormuz on June 20 because it could have killed 150 people, and he signaled that he was open to talks with Tehran.







Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran can enrich uranium to 3.67 percent fissile material, well below the 20 percent it was reaching before the deal, and the roughly 90 percent suitable for a nuclear weapon.







In reaction to US sanctions, which have notably targeted its main foreign revenue stream in the shape of crude oil exports, Iran said in May that it would scale back its commitments to the deal.







In its first major breach of the nuclear pact, Tehran said on Monday that it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted.







It said on Wednesday that it would boost its uranium enrichment after July 7 to whatever levels it needs beyond the cap set in the agreement. Trump responded: "Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before."







But in defiance of that warning, Tehran said it would stick to its plan to further scale back its nuclear commitments.







"By exiting the nuclear deal, Trump has wounded the path of diplomacy... the best antidote to all threats is active resistance," said Keyvan Khosravi, spokesman for Iran's Supreme National Security Council.







The European Union has urged Iran to stick to the terms of the deal, but Tehran has said its commitment will gradually decrease until Britain, France and Germany can ensure that it benefits financially from the accord - Iran's main incentive for signing up to it.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran's intelligence minister has said Tehran and Washington could hold talks only if the United States ended its sanctions and Iran's top authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, gave his approval, state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday."Holding talks with America can be reviewed by Iran only if (US President Donald) Trump lifts the sanctions and our supreme leader gives permission to hold such talks," Minister Mahmoud Alavi said late on Wednesday."Americans were scared of Iran's military power; that is the reason behind their decision to abort the decision to attack Iran," he added.Trump said last month that he had aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of an unmanned US drone over the Strait of Hormuz on June 20 because it could have killed 150 people, and he signaled that he was open to talks with Tehran.Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran can enrich uranium to 3.67 percent fissile material, well below the 20 percent it was reaching before the deal, and the roughly 90 percent suitable for a nuclear weapon.In reaction to US sanctions, which have notably targeted its main foreign revenue stream in the shape of crude oil exports, Iran said in May that it would scale back its commitments to the deal.In its first major breach of the nuclear pact, Tehran said on Monday that it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted.It said on Wednesday that it would boost its uranium enrichment after July 7 to whatever levels it needs beyond the cap set in the agreement. Trump responded: "Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before."But in defiance of that warning, Tehran said it would stick to its plan to further scale back its nuclear commitments."By exiting the nuclear deal, Trump has wounded the path of diplomacy... the best antidote to all threats is active resistance," said Keyvan Khosravi, spokesman for Iran's Supreme National Security Council.The European Union has urged Iran to stick to the terms of the deal, but Tehran has said its commitment will gradually decrease until Britain, France and Germany can ensure that it benefits financially from the accord - Iran's main incentive for signing up to it.