Security Media: Arresting two terrorists in Anbar

INA – BAGHDAD
Security Media announced on Thursday that one of Daesh terrorist groups used to smuggle terrorists from a place to another.
Intelligence units and federal investigations arrested this terrorist that has smuggled more than 15 terrorists.
