Security Media: Arresting two terrorists in Anbar
2019/07/04 | 18:50
INA – BAGHDAD



Security Media announced on Thursday that one of Daesh terrorist groups used to smuggle terrorists from a place to another.



Intelligence units and federal investigations arrested this terrorist that has smuggled more than 15 terrorists.









