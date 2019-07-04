عربي | كوردى


Iran: Any negotiations with US must be approved by Khamenei

2019/07/04 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iran's intelligence minister says any negotiations with the

United States would have to be approved by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali

Khamenei and would require the lifting of U.S. sanctions.Khamenei

has until now ruled out talks with the United States, saying it cannot be

trusted.On

Thursday, the official IRNA news agency quoted Information Minister Mahmoud

Alavi as saying "if the supreme leader permits, negotiations between Iran

and the United States will be held." He added, however, that Tehran would

not negotiate under pressure.Tensions

have escalated since President Donald Trump withdrew America from Iran's

nuclear deal last year and restored heavy sanctions. The U.S. has recently

moved a carrier group, bombers and fighter jets to the Arabian Gulf, and last

month Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone.



