Iran: Any negotiations with US must be approved by Khamenei

2019/07/04 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran's intelligence minister says any negotiations with the
United States would have to be approved by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei and would require the lifting of U.S. sanctions.Khamenei
has until now ruled out talks with the United States, saying it cannot be
trusted.On
Thursday, the official IRNA news agency quoted Information Minister Mahmoud
Alavi as saying "if the supreme leader permits, negotiations between Iran
and the United States will be held." He added, however, that Tehran would
not negotiate under pressure.Tensions
have escalated since President Donald Trump withdrew America from Iran's
nuclear deal last year and restored heavy sanctions. The U.S. has recently
moved a carrier group, bombers and fighter jets to the Arabian Gulf, and last
month Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone.
