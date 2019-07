Iran: Any negotiations with US must be approved by Khamenei

2019/07/04 | 21:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iran's intelligence minister says any negotiations with theUnited States would have to be approved by Supreme Leader Ayatollah AliKhamenei and would require the lifting of U.S. sanctions.Khameneihas until now ruled out talks with the United States, saying it cannot betrusted.OnThursday, the official IRNA news agency quoted Information Minister MahmoudAlavi as saying "if the supreme leader permits, negotiations between Iranand the United States will be held." He added, however, that Tehran wouldnot negotiate under pressure.Tensionshave escalated since President Donald Trump withdrew America from Iran'snuclear deal last year and restored heavy sanctions. The U.S. has recentlymoved a carrier group, bombers and fighter jets to the Arabian Gulf, and lastmonth Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone.