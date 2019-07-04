Home › Baghdad Post › Iran: Any negotiations with US must be approved by Khamenei

Iran: Any negotiations with US must be approved by Khamenei

2019/07/04 | 21:40



Iran's intelligence minister says any negotiations with the



United States would have to be approved by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali



Khamenei and would require the lifting of U.S. sanctions.Khamenei



has until now ruled out talks with the United States, saying it cannot be



trusted.On



Thursday, the official IRNA news agency quoted Information Minister Mahmoud



Alavi as saying "if the supreme leader permits, negotiations between Iran



and the United States will be held." He added, however, that Tehran would



not negotiate under pressure.Tensions



have escalated since President Donald Trump withdrew America from Iran's



nuclear deal last year and restored heavy sanctions. The U.S. has recently



moved a carrier group, bombers and fighter jets to the Arabian Gulf, and last



month Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone.







