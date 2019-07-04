Europe squeezed in Iran-US nuclear deal dispute

2019/07/04 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- When it comes to saving Iran’s nuclear deal, Europe finds
itself in the impossible situation of trying to salvage an accord unraveling
because of the maximalist US sanctions campaign.Since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America
from the accord over a year ago, a slow fuse has burned through Iran. At first,
it appeared Iranian officials thought they might be able to wait out Trump.
They spoke about “strategic patience” as the US 2020 presidential election
loomed.That talk faded as US sanctions choked off Iran’s vital
crude oil sales abroad and then began targeting its paramilitary Revolutionary
Guard and officials including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Soon, the
talk changed to “strategic action” and making threats to the Strait of Hormuz,
a crucial global oil supply point.That action has seen Iran break the limit put on its
stockpile of low-enriched uranium under its 2015 nuclear deal with world
powers. President Hassan Rouhani says that starting Sunday, Iran will begin
enriching uranium to “any level we think is necessary and we need.”Those steps combined could see Iran narrow the one-year
window it needs to have enough material ready to potentially build a nuclear
weapon, something Iran denies it wants to do but the atomic accord prevented.To Iran, the only people who now can prevent further
escalation in the crisis are in Europe. Among the parties to the deal are
Britain, France and Germany, while the European Union also has aided in the
diplomacy.In public comments, it is Europe that Iran keeps targeting.The “actions of the Europeans have not been enough so Iran
will move ahead with its plans as it has previously announced,” Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday.Maja Kocijancic, a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief
Federica Mogherini, said Thursday that Europe “called on Iran to reverse these
steps and to refrain from further measures that would undermine the nuclear
agreement.”But what, if anything, the Europeans can offer remains in
question. They’ve pointed to INSTEX, a trading vehicle that allows European and
Iranian firms to send goods abroad and be paid locally to avoid American
sanctions. However, questions remain if Iran will set up a matching system
itself to facilitate the trade. The EU says from its side that INSTEX “is now
operational and its first transactions are being processed.”For Iran, being able to sell oil through INSTEX remains its
most important concern.“Without (an) oil deal, it’s very clear INSTEX will not
work,” Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh told Bloomberg this week.
However, Iran may have been able to export some oil to China last week despite
sanctions.The US appears poised to potentially sanction INSTEX if it
moves outside the bounds of food and medicine, which America still allows to be
sold into Iran. And even if it did, there’s no sign that any major company
would be willing to risk US sanctions in the name of European diplomacy,
something the Trump administration seems all too happy to point out.“We just don’t see any corporate demand for it because if a
corporation is given a choice between doing business in the United States or
doing business in Iran, it’s going to choose the United States every single
time,” said Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, in May.Trump himself increasingly has criticized Iran over it not
adhering to the deal he abandoned.“Be careful with the threats, Iran,” Trump wrote early
Thursday on Twitter. “They can come back to bite you like nobody has been
bitten before!”But Iran can bite as well. Already amid the crisis, Iran
shot down US military surveillance drone worth over $100 million that it said
illegally entered its territorial airspace. The US denies that, saying an
Iranian missile hit the drone over international airspace in the Strait of
Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil passes.Iran repeatedly has threatened to close off the strait if it
can’t sell its oil. In the last two months, mysterious attacks struck oil
tankers near the strait. Iran denies being involved, while the US accuses
Tehran of using limpet mines on the vessels.While the strait remains open, insurance premiums for oil
tankers have risen. While 80% of the oil passing through the strait goes to
Asia, Saudi and Iraqi oil does find its way to Europe. Any impact to that flow
through the strait likely will see global prices rise, hurting European
consumers.“The military confrontation between Iran, the US, and the
Arab Gulf states over everything from the (nuclear deal) to Yemen can easily
escalate to hybrid warfare that has far more serious forms of attack,” said
Anthony H. Cordesman, an analyst at the Washington-based Center for Strategic
and International Studies. “Such attacks can impact critical aspects of the
flow of energy to key industrial states and exporters that shape the success of
the global economy.”Europe now finds itself directly involved in halting the
flow of Iranian crude oil abroad. On Thursday, authorities in Gibraltar stopped
an oil tanker believed to be carrying Iranian crude to Syria. While Gibraltar
said it made the seizure with British assistance over EU sanctions on Syria,
the timing likely will not go unnoticed by officials in Tehran.Spain’s claim that the seizure came at the request of the US
will undoubtedly get attention as well.As Rouhani warned in December: “If someday, the United
States decides to block Iran’s oil, no oil will be exported from the Arabian
Gulf.”
