Iran-backed militia criticizes decision to incorporate into military

2019/07/04 | 22:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-One of the largest Iran-backed militias in Iraq is criticizingan order by the prime minister to incorporate the militias into the militaryand place them under the army's command.Astatement issued by the Hezbollah Brigades, or Kataeb Hezbollah, did not addresswhether the group would abide by Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi's ordersissued this week. It suggested, however, that "criminalizing themujahedeen" and harming them directly or indirectly may hurt "thoseelements supporting the security effort."Thegroup, which has close ties to Iran, says the government's foremostresponsibility is to remove what it described as U.S. occupation forces andtheir business affiliates, which constitute a "major threat" to Iraqisecurity.TheU.S. maintains military bases and more than 5,000 troops in Iraq.