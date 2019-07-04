عربي | كوردى


Iran-backed militia criticizes decision to incorporate into military

2019/07/04 | 22:15
One of the largest Iran-backed militias in Iraq is criticizing

an order by the prime minister to incorporate the militias into the military

and place them under the army's command.A

statement issued by the Hezbollah Brigades, or Kataeb Hezbollah, did not address

whether the group would abide by Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi's orders

issued this week. It suggested, however, that "criminalizing the

mujahedeen" and harming them directly or indirectly may hurt "those

elements supporting the security effort."The

group, which has close ties to Iran, says the government's foremost

responsibility is to remove what it described as U.S. occupation forces and

their business affiliates, which constitute a "major threat" to Iraqi

security.The

U.S. maintains military bases and more than 5,000 troops in Iraq.





