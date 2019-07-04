Iran-backed militia criticizes decision to incorporate into military

2019/07/04 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
One of the largest Iran-backed militias in Iraq is criticizing
an order by the prime minister to incorporate the militias into the military
and place them under the army's command.A
statement issued by the Hezbollah Brigades, or Kataeb Hezbollah, did not address
whether the group would abide by Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi's orders
issued this week. It suggested, however, that "criminalizing the
mujahedeen" and harming them directly or indirectly may hurt "those
elements supporting the security effort."The
group, which has close ties to Iran, says the government's foremost
responsibility is to remove what it described as U.S. occupation forces and
their business affiliates, which constitute a "major threat" to Iraqi
security.The
U.S. maintains military bases and more than 5,000 troops in Iraq.
One of the largest Iran-backed militias in Iraq is criticizing
an order by the prime minister to incorporate the militias into the military
and place them under the army's command.A
statement issued by the Hezbollah Brigades, or Kataeb Hezbollah, did not address
whether the group would abide by Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi's orders
issued this week. It suggested, however, that "criminalizing the
mujahedeen" and harming them directly or indirectly may hurt "those
elements supporting the security effort."The
group, which has close ties to Iran, says the government's foremost
responsibility is to remove what it described as U.S. occupation forces and
their business affiliates, which constitute a "major threat" to Iraqi
security.The
U.S. maintains military bases and more than 5,000 troops in Iraq.