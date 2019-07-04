Parliamentary Foreign Relations committee calls for voting on Babel

2019/07/04 | 23:30

INA – BAGHDAD
Foreign Relation Parliamentary Committee asserted that the follow up with UNISCO Conference in Baku to vote on Babel as the World heritage, is ongoing.
“We call on the members states to enlist Babel in the World Heritage to maintain the civilized humanitarian heritage, not only to Iraq but to the humanity in general,” said Sherko Merwaes the head of the foreign Relations Parliamentary Committee.
