Qubad Talabani discusses reforms with Abdul-Mahdi

2019/02/03 | 23:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Qubad Talabani met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on Sunday, discussing strengthening of ties between their governments."Discussed priorities for governance, reform and the need for increased coordination and cooperation between Kurdistan Region and the Government of Iraq," Talabani tweeted on Sunday.They also stressed commitment to the Iraqi constitution "in order to bring political stability and achieve public objectives and interests,” according to a statement from the KRG. Relations between Erbil and Baghdad have improved since Abdul-Mahdi took office last fall. They have been able to readdress problems that arose from their fights over oil and the disputed areas during former PM Haider al-Abadi's tenure.Talabani added he was in the capital to attend a forum organized by the al-Rafidain Centre for Dialogue (RCD).RCD Forum will kick off on Monday, drawing high profile figures. The first session of the forum, "Iraq returning to the core of world diplomacy," will see President Barham Salih in conversation with Kimberly Dozier, CNN’s global affairs analyst. Former Iraqi leaders, current politicians, and religious figures will also speak on subjects ranging from good governance to oil.One workshop will focus on women’s issues. "Gender-based violence against women remains an ongoing concern in Iraq, recent conflicts have left women more vulnerable. Iraq has yet to enact a law that ensures the protection of women," tweeted RCD.
