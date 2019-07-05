Drought uncovers 3400-year-old palace in Iraq

2019/07/05 | 01:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Drought-induced receding water levels have uncovered a palace thought to be more than 3400 years old in a reservoir in northern Iraq. Researchers first discovered the site, Kemune, in 2010 after the reservoir shrunk but it wasn't until a drought struck the Duhok province of the Kurdistan region last year that the water retreated enough for archaeologists to excavate. When they did, they found a "carefully designed building" with plastered mud-brick walls up to two metres thick, well-preserved bright blue and red wall paintings and inscribed clay tablets which indicate the site was probably the ancient city of Zakhiku, cited in texts dating back to the Middle Bronze Age (about 1800 BC), Germany's University of Tubingen and the Kurdistan Archaeology Organisation said in a statement announcing the discovery this week. UNIVERSITY OF TÜBINGEN SCIENCE CENTER/KURDISTAN ARCHAEOLOGY ORGANIZATIONThe palace emerged from the banks of the Tigris River last autumn and prompted a spontaneous dig. The discovery could shed light on the mysterious Mittani Empire, which dominated large parts of northern Mesopotamia and Syria in the 15th and 14th centuries BC and is one of the least researched kingdoms of the Ancient Near East. READ MORE:* Aphrodite emerges amid metro dig treasures in Greece* 'Portraits' of 2300-year-old mummified Egyptians on show at US exhibition* Archaeologists find 'vampire burial' site of a child feared capable of rising from the dead Dr Hasan Ahmed Qasim of the Duhok Directorate of Antiquities, who led the project alongside Ivana Puljiz of the University of Tubingen, described it as "one of the most important archaeological discoveries in the region in recent decades". UNIVERSITY OF TÜBINGEN SCIENCE CENTER/KURDISTAN ARCHAEOLOGY ORGANIZATIONThe team partially excavated eight rooms inside the palace. In ancient times, the palace would have stood on a terrace above the Tigris River, with "monumental" mud-brick walls along its western front, researchers said. While little is known about the Mittani Empire, previous archaeological studies suggest its kings interacted with Egyptian pharoahs and Babylonians. The Mittani king Tushratta gave his daughter's hand in marriage to Pharoah Amenophis III. By about 1350 BC, the Mittani Empire was in decline and its territories came under the control of the neighbouring Hittite and Assyrian empires. UNIVERSITY OF TÜBINGEN SCIENCE CENTER/KURDISTAN ARCHAEOLOGY ORGANIZATIONDr Hanan Qasim described the find as "one of the most important archaeological discoveries in the region in recent decades". Mittaini ceramics characterised by light paintings on a dark background help archaeologists date sites containing their fragments. UNIVERSITY OF TÜBINGEN SCIENCE CENTER/KURDISTAN ARCHAEOLOGY ORGANIZATIONA fragment of a mural.