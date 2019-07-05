عربي | كوردى


Iraq: European Asylum Support Office: Country Guidance - Iraq (June 2019)

2019/07/05 | 10:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: European Union

Country: Iraq



The country guidance represents the common assessment of the situation in the country of origin

by senior policy officials from EU Member States, in accordance with current EU legislation and

jurisprudence of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).



This guidance note does not release Member States from the obligation to individually, objectively

and impartially examine each application for international protection. Each decision should be

taken on the basis of the individual circumstances of the applicant and the situation in Iraq at the

moment of the decision, according to precise and up-to-date country information, obtained from

various relevant sources (Article 10 of the Asylum Procedures Directive).



The analysis and guidance provided within this document are not exhaustive.



Introduction



Why is this country guidance developed?



On 21 April 2016, the Council of the European Union agreed on the creation of a senior-level policy

network, involving all Member States and coordinated by EASO, with the task to carry out a joint

assessment and interpretation of the situation in main countries of origin.1 The network supports EUlevel policy development based on common country of origin information (COI), by jointly interpreting

such information in light of the relevant provisions of the asylum acquis and taking into account the

content of the EASO training material and practical guides where appropriate. The development of

common analysis and guidance notes was also included as a key area in the new mandate of the

European Union Agency for Asylum proposed by the European Commission.

The country guidance is intended as a tool for policy-makers and decision-makers in the context of the

Common European Asylum System (CEAS). It aims to assist in the examination of applications for

international protection by applicants from Iraq, and to foster convergence in decision practices across

Member States.



Is this guidance binding?



The country guidance, developed by the Member States and published by EASO, is not binding. The

guidance note, accompanied by the common analysis, shall be taken into account by Member States

when examining applications for international protection, without prejudice to their competence for

deciding on individual applications.



Who was involved in the development of this country guidance?



This document is the result of the joint assessment by the Country Guidance Network, whose work

was supported by a Drafting Team of selected national experts and by EASO. The European

Commission and UNHCR provided valuable input in this process.



What is the applicable legal framework?



In terms of applicable legal framework, the common analysis and guidance note are based on the

provisions of the Qualification Directive (QD)3 and the 1951 Geneva Convention Relating to the Status

of Refugees, as well as jurisprudence of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU); where

appropriate, the jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) is also taken into

account.

All Text here: Relief Web ✓


