Hundreds of Kurdish Peshmerga complete new modern warfare training

2019/07/05 | 10:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a position in Sheikh Ali village near the town of Bashiqa, Nov. 6, 2016. (Photo: AFP/Safin Hamed)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hundreds of Kurdish Peshmerga fighters on Thursday completed their weeks-long military training on modern warfare tactics provided by the US-led coalition.
Some 540 Peshmerga fighters participated in the training, which was carried out in the Kurdistan Region’s Shekhan town in the Duhok Province.
The fighters were from the Peshmerga Ministry’s 3rd regiment of the 14th brigade, Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga Ministry, Jamal Iminki, told Kurdistan 24.
He mentioned the training would continue this year in close coordination with the Kurdistan Training Coordination Center (KTCC) and the US-led coalition.
“We definitely benefitted from this training as we learned new fighting tactics,” Redan Ali, one of the participants, told Kurdistan 24, praising the role of the US-led coalition‘s trainers.
Star Dino, another graduating fighter, stated that such formative work is crucial for Peshmerga forces to develop their military skills as the Kurdistan Region is located in an unstable area, with different insurgent groups rising and falling in the region.
The Kurdish Peshmerga have been one of the most efficient ground forces in the fight against the Islamic State. With the support of the US-led coalition, they played a key role in containing and defeating the terrorist group over the past few years.
Editing by Nadia Riva
(Additional reporting by Masoud Mohammed)
