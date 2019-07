Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at Jizan airport

2019/07/05 | 11:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi-led military coalition said on Thursday it hadintercepted drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi group that was targeting Jizanairport, a statement on Saudi state media said.Earlier, the Houthis said they carried out drone attacks onJizan and Abha Saudi airports.Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting in neighboring Yemen,have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which isleading a coalition battling them.