Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at Jizan airport

2019/07/05 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi-led military coalition said on Thursday it had
intercepted drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi group that was targeting Jizan
airport, a statement on Saudi state media said.Earlier, the Houthis said they carried out drone attacks on
Jizan and Abha Saudi airports.Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting in neighboring Yemen,
have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which is
leading a coalition battling them.
