Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at Jizan airport

2019/07/05 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi-led military coalition said on Thursday it had

intercepted drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi group that was targeting Jizan

airport, a statement on Saudi state media said.Earlier, the Houthis said they carried out drone attacks on

Jizan and Abha Saudi airports.Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting in neighboring Yemen,

have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which is

leading a coalition battling them.



