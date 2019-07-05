عربي | كوردى


Sudan military council, opposition reach power-sharing agreement
2019/07/05 | 12:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Sudan’s ruling military council and a coalition of

opposition and protest groups reached an agreement to share power during a

transition period leading to elections, setting off street celebrations by

thousands of people.The two sides, which have held talks in Khartoum for the

past two days, agreed to “establish a sovereign council by rotation between the

military and civilians for a period of three years or slightly more,” African

Union mediator Mohamed Hassan Lebatt said at a news conference.They also agreed to form an independent technocratic

government and to launch a transparent, independent investigation into violent

events in recent weeks.The two sides agreed to postpone the establishment of a

legislative council. They had previously agreed that the Forces for Freedom and

Change (FFC) coalition would take two-thirds of a legislative council’s seats before

security forces crushed a sit-in protest on June 3, killing dozens, and talks

collapsedThe streets of Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city across the

Nile River, erupted in celebration when the news broke, a Reuters witness said.

Thousands of people of all ages took to the streets, chanting “Civilian!

Civilian! Civilian!”Young men banged drums, people honked their car horns, and

women carrying Sudanese flags ululated in jubilation.“This agreement opens the way for the formation of the

institutions of the transitional authority, and we hope that this is the

beginning of a new era,” said Omar al-Degair, a leader of the FFC.“We would like to reassure all political forces, armed movements

and all those who participated in the change from young men and women… that

this agreement will be comprehensive and will not exclude anyone,” said General

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the Transitional Military Council.“We thank the African and Ethiopian mediators for their

efforts and patience. We also thank our brothers in the Forces for Freedom and

Change for the good spirit,” said Dagalo, who heads the Rapid Support Forces

accused by the FFC of crushing the sit-in.Opposition medics say more than 100 people were killed in

the dispersal and subsequent violence. The government put the death toll at 62.



