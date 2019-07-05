ISIS claims June attack that killed four on patrol in Tripoli

2019/07/05 | 14:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ISIS claimed responsibility on Thursday for an attack that
killed two police officers and two soldiers on patrol in patrol in Lebanon’s
Tripoli last month, the group’s Al-Nabaa newspaper said.ISIS said in its weekly newspaper that the “attacker is of
the caliphate soldiers”. It provided no evidence to support its claim. The
attack occurred on June 3.
