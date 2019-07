ISIS claims June attack that killed four on patrol in Tripoli

2019/07/05 | 14:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-ISIS claimed responsibility on Thursday for an attack thatkilled two police officers and two soldiers on patrol in patrol in Lebanon’sTripoli last month, the group’s Al-Nabaa newspaper said.ISIS said in its weekly newspaper that the “attacker is ofthe caliphate soldiers”. It provided no evidence to support its claim. Theattack occurred on June 3.