ISIS claims June attack that killed four on patrol in Tripoli

2019/07/05 | 14:35



ISIS claimed responsibility on Thursday for an attack that



killed two police officers and two soldiers on patrol in patrol in Lebanon’s



Tripoli last month, the group’s Al-Nabaa newspaper said.ISIS said in its weekly newspaper that the “attacker is of



the caliphate soldiers”. It provided no evidence to support its claim. The



attack occurred on June 3.















