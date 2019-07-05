عربي | كوردى


Tunisia bans niqab face covering in public institutions

Tunisia bans niqab face covering in public institutions
2019/07/05 | 15:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed decided Friday to ban the niqab Muslim face covering for women in Tunisian government offices "for security reasons", his office said.It said Chahed signed a government circular "banning access to public administrations and institutions to anyone with their face covered... for security reasons".





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW