Tunisia bans niqab face covering in public institutions

2019/07/05 | 15:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime Minister Youssef Chahed decided Friday to ban the niqab Muslim face covering for women in Tunisian government offices "for security reasons", his office said.It said Chahed signed a government circular "banning access to public administrations and institutions to anyone with their face covered... for security reasons".
