IRGC commander calls on Iran to seize UK oil tanker

2019/07/05 | 15:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A senior Revolutionary Guards commander called on Iran to

seize a British oil tanker if the Iranian tanker detained off Gibraltar earlier

this week is not released immediately.British Royal Marines seized the supertanker Grace 1 on

Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, a

dramatic step that drew Tehran’s fury and could escalate its confrontation with

the West.“If Britain does not release the Iranian oil tanker, it is

the authorities duty to seize a British oil tanker,” said Revolutionary Guards

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, who is also secretary of Iran’s powerful Expediency

Council, said in a tweet on Friday.“Iran in its 40-year history has never initiated hostilities

in any battles but has also never hesitated in responding to bullies,” Rezai

said on his Twitter account.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on

Thursday that the Iranian oil tanker was carrying crude oil from Iran,

according to the state news agency IRNA.The Grace 1 was impounded off Gibraltar, a British territory

on the southern tip of Spain, after sailing around Africa, the long route from

the Middle East to the mouth of the Mediterranean.While the European Union has banned oil shipments to

war-torn Syria, a close ally of Iran, since 2011, it had never seized a tanker

at sea. Unlike the United States, Europe does not have broad sanctions against

Iran.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


