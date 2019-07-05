IRGC commander calls on Iran to seize UK oil tanker

2019/07/05 | 15:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A senior Revolutionary Guards commander called on Iran to
seize a British oil tanker if the Iranian tanker detained off Gibraltar earlier
this week is not released immediately.British Royal Marines seized the supertanker Grace 1 on
Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, a
dramatic step that drew Tehran’s fury and could escalate its confrontation with
the West.“If Britain does not release the Iranian oil tanker, it is
the authorities duty to seize a British oil tanker,” said Revolutionary Guards
Major General Mohsen Rezaei, who is also secretary of Iran’s powerful Expediency
Council, said in a tweet on Friday.“Iran in its 40-year history has never initiated hostilities
in any battles but has also never hesitated in responding to bullies,” Rezai
said on his Twitter account.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on
Thursday that the Iranian oil tanker was carrying crude oil from Iran,
according to the state news agency IRNA.The Grace 1 was impounded off Gibraltar, a British territory
on the southern tip of Spain, after sailing around Africa, the long route from
the Middle East to the mouth of the Mediterranean.While the European Union has banned oil shipments to
war-torn Syria, a close ally of Iran, since 2011, it had never seized a tanker
at sea. Unlike the United States, Europe does not have broad sanctions against
Iran.
seize a British oil tanker if the Iranian tanker detained off Gibraltar earlier
this week is not released immediately.British Royal Marines seized the supertanker Grace 1 on
Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, a
dramatic step that drew Tehran’s fury and could escalate its confrontation with
the West.“If Britain does not release the Iranian oil tanker, it is
the authorities duty to seize a British oil tanker,” said Revolutionary Guards
Major General Mohsen Rezaei, who is also secretary of Iran’s powerful Expediency
Council, said in a tweet on Friday.“Iran in its 40-year history has never initiated hostilities
in any battles but has also never hesitated in responding to bullies,” Rezai
said on his Twitter account.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on
Thursday that the Iranian oil tanker was carrying crude oil from Iran,
according to the state news agency IRNA.The Grace 1 was impounded off Gibraltar, a British territory
on the southern tip of Spain, after sailing around Africa, the long route from
the Middle East to the mouth of the Mediterranean.While the European Union has banned oil shipments to
war-torn Syria, a close ally of Iran, since 2011, it had never seized a tanker
at sea. Unlike the United States, Europe does not have broad sanctions against
Iran.