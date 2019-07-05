Gorran movement to decide on ministerial candidates

2019/07/05 | 17:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Change Movement (Gorran) has almost finalized the list of candidates for the ministerial posts at the next cabinet of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).The Gorran’s National Assembly convened on Friday to select the candidates from the shortlisted applicants.The assembly agreed to authorize Gorran leader Omar Sayd Ali to make the final decision about the candidates.The party is granted four ministries at the new cabinet: Ministry of Finance and Economy, Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Housing, and Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs.All political parties who are taking part in the next cabinet, are required to submit the list of their candidates before the cabinet formation on July 11.
