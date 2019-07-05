Home › Baghdad Post › Iran is opening a new regional front in Iraq, the US must act

Iran is opening a new regional front in Iraq, the US must act

2019/07/05 | 20:25























Michael Pregent















The US must act after Iran opened a new front in its regional



war, exploiting American weakness in Iraq to use the country as a base to



target the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and threaten US interests in the region.US government officials have concluded that the May 14 drone



attack on the east-west Saudi pipeline was launched from southern Iraq, having



previously identified Yemen as the launch site.Despite calls from the Iraqi government to disband, several



Iranian-backed militias are active in southern Iraq. Iran has equipped these



militias with the same weaponized UAV strike capability as its Houthi allies in



Yemen.According to the US government, the May 14 drone attack was



likely launched by Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia and designated terrorist



group created, funded, and directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards – Quds



Force (IRGC-QF). The attack therefore means that Iranian proxies have attacked



Saudi Arabia, a key US ally, from two different fronts.The IRGC’s ability to carry out proxy attacks against a US ally



from Iraq, another supposed US ally, highlights America’s failed strategy in



Baghdad. As a result of US and Saudi pressure, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul



Mahdi ordered the closure of IRGC-QF militia offices across Iraq on 1 July.



However, militias have ignored similar calls before. Despite Prime Minister



Mahdi’s order, the Iraqi government either cannot or will not remove the



Iranian-backed militias from its territory, nor will it prevent them from



targeting US allies.Senior



Iraqi politicians will not dare challenge the militia leaders, especially



Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC-QF. Iraqi President Barham Salih,



Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, and Speaker of the Council of Representatives



of Iraq Mohamed al-Halbousi are all likeable, but they are not an effective



group to oppose Iran’s malign influence. Instead, the Iraqi government has been compromised by Iranian influence and



allows senior Iranian figures to freely operate in Iraqi territory. Qassem



Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC-QF, has repeatedly violated UNSCR 2231 by



travelling to Iraq despite being designated for Proliferation Activities and



Support for Terrorism by the US Treasury in 2007. Soleimani is sending a



message: The Iranian presence in Iraq is long-term, in contrast to the American



and Saudi temporary visits.Soleimani’s lieutenant, Jamal Jaafar al-Ibrahimi, known by his



nom de guerre Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, epitomizes malign Iranian influence. As



deputy commander for the Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs), Mohandes holds an



official Iraqi government position.Mohandes is also the leader of Kata’ib Hezbollah, the group



accused of carrying out the May 14 drone attack. Both Mohandes and Kata’ib



Hezbollah were designated as terrorist by the US Treasury in 2009 for having



committed, directed, supported, or posed a significant risk of committing acts



of violence against Coalition and Iraqi Security Forces.Mohandes is the glaring example of US failure in Iraq. As a



member of government, Mohandes has access to US intelligence, training, and



equipment. His government paycheck allows him to oversee the distribution of



funds to allied militias.Mohandes uses this same influence to oppose American interests.



He has used his influence to pressure Baghdad to deny the recent drone attack.



He has killed Americans before, and is threatening to do so again. Kata’ib



Hezbollah has been trained by the IRGC-QF and Lebanese Hezbollah to fire



advanced guided missiles from Southern Syria to Israel, a key US ally.The IRGC have already demonstrated their willingness and ability



to strike directly at US interests. On June 20, the IRGC downed a US drone in



the Gulf.The US must now act to counter this threat.The consequences of inaction hurt US credibility and expose the



Iraqi government’s inability to say no to Iran and its proxies.The United States has many tools available to remove Mohandes



from his official positions in the Iraqi government. He is a designated



terrorist and answers to the IRGC-QF, which is also a designated Foreign



Terrorist Organization (FTO). The Government of Iraq is therefore a provider of



material support to a designated terrorist and an FTO, requiring the US to stop



financial and military support to Baghdad. It means that the government of Iraq



and the economic sectors the IRGC has penetrated in Iraq are subject to US



secondary sanctions.There is no greater affront to the US effort in Iraq than having



a US designated terrorist – one who killed and maimed Americans – financially



benefit from a naïve US strategy promoted by foreign policy cheerleaders with



resident visas in Iraq.Either Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi is being kept in the



dark, complicit, or the Commander in Chief is unable and unwilling to take on



the militias – all outcomes are bad for Baghdad and the US.It remains to be seen whether Mohandes and the militias will



respond to Prime Minister Mahdi’s call for the closure of IRGC-QF militia



offices across Iraq and the integration of IRGC-QF militias, including Kata’ib



Hezbollah, Harakat Nujaba, and Asaib Ahl al-Haqq, into the Iraqi military as



whole units. The result will be Soleimani’s militias wearing Iraqi uniforms.The militias have always bragged about being able to wear any



uniform in the Iraqi military – this order allows them to access US funds, US



equipment, and US intelligence. This move will make the IRGC-QF militias a



legitimate part of the Iraqi Security Forces, giving them more influence than



ever.They will be the ones flying US F-16s, they will be the ones



driving US M1A1 Abrams tanks and the newly delivered Russian T-80 tanks. They



will still answer to Soleimani directly and will be commanded by Hadi al-Ameri



of Badr Corps and by his deputy Mohandes. This is a win for Soleimani, who may



even now be inspired to try and integrate Lebanese Hezbollah into the Lebanese



Armed Forces, whilst the US continues to insist it is marginalizing Soleimani.The US needs to change course in Iraq. The militias need to be



opposed, and Mohandes needs to be removed, one way or the other.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Michael PregentThe US must act after Iran opened a new front in its regionalwar, exploiting American weakness in Iraq to use the country as a base totarget the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and threaten US interests in the region.US government officials have concluded that the May 14 droneattack on the east-west Saudi pipeline was launched from southern Iraq, havingpreviously identified Yemen as the launch site.Despite calls from the Iraqi government to disband, severalIranian-backed militias are active in southern Iraq. Iran has equipped thesemilitias with the same weaponized UAV strike capability as its Houthi allies inYemen.According to the US government, the May 14 drone attack waslikely launched by Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia and designated terroristgroup created, funded, and directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards – QudsForce (IRGC-QF). The attack therefore means that Iranian proxies have attackedSaudi Arabia, a key US ally, from two different fronts.The IRGC’s ability to carry out proxy attacks against a US allyfrom Iraq, another supposed US ally, highlights America’s failed strategy inBaghdad. As a result of US and Saudi pressure, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil AbdulMahdi ordered the closure of IRGC-QF militia offices across Iraq on 1 July.However, militias have ignored similar calls before. Despite Prime MinisterMahdi’s order, the Iraqi government either cannot or will not remove theIranian-backed militias from its territory, nor will it prevent them fromtargeting US allies.SeniorIraqi politicians will not dare challenge the militia leaders, especiallyQassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC-QF. Iraqi President Barham Salih,Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, and Speaker of the Council of Representativesof Iraq Mohamed al-Halbousi are all likeable, but they are not an effectivegroup to oppose Iran’s malign influence. Instead, the Iraqi government has been compromised by Iranian influence andallows senior Iranian figures to freely operate in Iraqi territory. QassemSoleimani, the commander of the IRGC-QF, has repeatedly violated UNSCR 2231 bytravelling to Iraq despite being designated for Proliferation Activities andSupport for Terrorism by the US Treasury in 2007. Soleimani is sending amessage: The Iranian presence in Iraq is long-term, in contrast to the Americanand Saudi temporary visits.Soleimani’s lieutenant, Jamal Jaafar al-Ibrahimi, known by hisnom de guerre Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, epitomizes malign Iranian influence. Asdeputy commander for the Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs), Mohandes holds anofficial Iraqi government position.Mohandes is also the leader of Kata’ib Hezbollah, the groupaccused of carrying out the May 14 drone attack. Both Mohandes and Kata’ibHezbollah were designated as terrorist by the US Treasury in 2009 for havingcommitted, directed, supported, or posed a significant risk of committing actsof violence against Coalition and Iraqi Security Forces.Mohandes is the glaring example of US failure in Iraq. As amember of government, Mohandes has access to US intelligence, training, andequipment. His government paycheck allows him to oversee the distribution offunds to allied militias.Mohandes uses this same influence to oppose American interests.He has used his influence to pressure Baghdad to deny the recent drone attack.He has killed Americans before, and is threatening to do so again. Kata’ibHezbollah has been trained by the IRGC-QF and Lebanese Hezbollah to fireadvanced guided missiles from Southern Syria to Israel, a key US ally.The IRGC have already demonstrated their willingness and abilityto strike directly at US interests. On June 20, the IRGC downed a US drone inthe Gulf.The US must now act to counter this threat.The consequences of inaction hurt US credibility and expose theIraqi government’s inability to say no to Iran and its proxies.The United States has many tools available to remove Mohandesfrom his official positions in the Iraqi government. He is a designatedterrorist and answers to the IRGC-QF, which is also a designated ForeignTerrorist Organization (FTO). The Government of Iraq is therefore a provider ofmaterial support to a designated terrorist and an FTO, requiring the US to stopfinancial and military support to Baghdad. It means that the government of Iraqand the economic sectors the IRGC has penetrated in Iraq are subject to USsecondary sanctions.There is no greater affront to the US effort in Iraq than havinga US designated terrorist – one who killed and maimed Americans – financiallybenefit from a naïve US strategy promoted by foreign policy cheerleaders withresident visas in Iraq.Either Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi is being kept in thedark, complicit, or the Commander in Chief is unable and unwilling to take onthe militias – all outcomes are bad for Baghdad and the US.It remains to be seen whether Mohandes and the militias willrespond to Prime Minister Mahdi’s call for the closure of IRGC-QF militiaoffices across Iraq and the integration of IRGC-QF militias, including Kata’ibHezbollah, Harakat Nujaba, and Asaib Ahl al-Haqq, into the Iraqi military aswhole units. The result will be Soleimani’s militias wearing Iraqi uniforms.The militias have always bragged about being able to wear anyuniform in the Iraqi military – this order allows them to access US funds, USequipment, and US intelligence. This move will make the IRGC-QF militias alegitimate part of the Iraqi Security Forces, giving them more influence thanever.They will be the ones flying US F-16s, they will be the onesdriving US M1A1 Abrams tanks and the newly delivered Russian T-80 tanks. Theywill still answer to Soleimani directly and will be commanded by Hadi al-Ameriof Badr Corps and by his deputy Mohandes. This is a win for Soleimani, who mayeven now be inspired to try and integrate Lebanese Hezbollah into the LebaneseArmed Forces, whilst the US continues to insist it is marginalizing Soleimani.The US needs to change course in Iraq. The militias need to beopposed, and Mohandes needs to be removed, one way or the other.