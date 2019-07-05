Iran is opening a new regional front in Iraq, the US must act

2019/07/05 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Michael Pregent
The US must act after Iran opened a new front in its regional
war, exploiting American weakness in Iraq to use the country as a base to
target the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and threaten US interests in the region.US government officials have concluded that the May 14 drone
attack on the east-west Saudi pipeline was launched from southern Iraq, having
previously identified Yemen as the launch site.Despite calls from the Iraqi government to disband, several
Iranian-backed militias are active in southern Iraq. Iran has equipped these
militias with the same weaponized UAV strike capability as its Houthi allies in
Yemen.According to the US government, the May 14 drone attack was
likely launched by Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia and designated terrorist
group created, funded, and directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards – Quds
Force (IRGC-QF). The attack therefore means that Iranian proxies have attacked
Saudi Arabia, a key US ally, from two different fronts.The IRGC’s ability to carry out proxy attacks against a US ally
from Iraq, another supposed US ally, highlights America’s failed strategy in
Baghdad. As a result of US and Saudi pressure, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul
Mahdi ordered the closure of IRGC-QF militia offices across Iraq on 1 July.
However, militias have ignored similar calls before. Despite Prime Minister
Mahdi’s order, the Iraqi government either cannot or will not remove the
Iranian-backed militias from its territory, nor will it prevent them from
targeting US allies.Senior
Iraqi politicians will not dare challenge the militia leaders, especially
Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC-QF. Iraqi President Barham Salih,
Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, and Speaker of the Council of Representatives
of Iraq Mohamed al-Halbousi are all likeable, but they are not an effective
group to oppose Iran’s malign influence. Instead, the Iraqi government has been compromised by Iranian influence and
allows senior Iranian figures to freely operate in Iraqi territory. Qassem
Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC-QF, has repeatedly violated UNSCR 2231 by
travelling to Iraq despite being designated for Proliferation Activities and
Support for Terrorism by the US Treasury in 2007. Soleimani is sending a
message: The Iranian presence in Iraq is long-term, in contrast to the American
and Saudi temporary visits.Soleimani’s lieutenant, Jamal Jaafar al-Ibrahimi, known by his
nom de guerre Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, epitomizes malign Iranian influence. As
deputy commander for the Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs), Mohandes holds an
official Iraqi government position.Mohandes is also the leader of Kata’ib Hezbollah, the group
accused of carrying out the May 14 drone attack. Both Mohandes and Kata’ib
Hezbollah were designated as terrorist by the US Treasury in 2009 for having
committed, directed, supported, or posed a significant risk of committing acts
of violence against Coalition and Iraqi Security Forces.Mohandes is the glaring example of US failure in Iraq. As a
member of government, Mohandes has access to US intelligence, training, and
equipment. His government paycheck allows him to oversee the distribution of
funds to allied militias.Mohandes uses this same influence to oppose American interests.
He has used his influence to pressure Baghdad to deny the recent drone attack.
He has killed Americans before, and is threatening to do so again. Kata’ib
Hezbollah has been trained by the IRGC-QF and Lebanese Hezbollah to fire
advanced guided missiles from Southern Syria to Israel, a key US ally.The IRGC have already demonstrated their willingness and ability
to strike directly at US interests. On June 20, the IRGC downed a US drone in
the Gulf.The US must now act to counter this threat.The consequences of inaction hurt US credibility and expose the
Iraqi government’s inability to say no to Iran and its proxies.The United States has many tools available to remove Mohandes
from his official positions in the Iraqi government. He is a designated
terrorist and answers to the IRGC-QF, which is also a designated Foreign
Terrorist Organization (FTO). The Government of Iraq is therefore a provider of
material support to a designated terrorist and an FTO, requiring the US to stop
financial and military support to Baghdad. It means that the government of Iraq
and the economic sectors the IRGC has penetrated in Iraq are subject to US
secondary sanctions.There is no greater affront to the US effort in Iraq than having
a US designated terrorist – one who killed and maimed Americans – financially
benefit from a naïve US strategy promoted by foreign policy cheerleaders with
resident visas in Iraq.Either Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi is being kept in the
dark, complicit, or the Commander in Chief is unable and unwilling to take on
the militias – all outcomes are bad for Baghdad and the US.It remains to be seen whether Mohandes and the militias will
respond to Prime Minister Mahdi’s call for the closure of IRGC-QF militia
offices across Iraq and the integration of IRGC-QF militias, including Kata’ib
Hezbollah, Harakat Nujaba, and Asaib Ahl al-Haqq, into the Iraqi military as
whole units. The result will be Soleimani’s militias wearing Iraqi uniforms.The militias have always bragged about being able to wear any
uniform in the Iraqi military – this order allows them to access US funds, US
equipment, and US intelligence. This move will make the IRGC-QF militias a
legitimate part of the Iraqi Security Forces, giving them more influence than
ever.They will be the ones flying US F-16s, they will be the ones
driving US M1A1 Abrams tanks and the newly delivered Russian T-80 tanks. They
will still answer to Soleimani directly and will be commanded by Hadi al-Ameri
of Badr Corps and by his deputy Mohandes. This is a win for Soleimani, who may
even now be inspired to try and integrate Lebanese Hezbollah into the Lebanese
Armed Forces, whilst the US continues to insist it is marginalizing Soleimani.The US needs to change course in Iraq. The militias need to be
opposed, and Mohandes needs to be removed, one way or the other.
