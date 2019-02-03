Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
☵ May Matter
Iraq News Now
Kirkuk Now
Baghdad Post
›
Home
›
Why Iran-backed militias didn't withdrew after ISIS defeat?
2019/02/03 | 23:55
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Why Iran-backed militias didn't withdrew after ISIS defeat?
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
Iraq, Jordan agreement late but good step: Allawi
Salih meets IC Red Cross head, urges sheltering displaced, refugees
Iraq: Iraqi Red Crescent teams are carrying out an urgent campaign to assist the families affected by rain torrents in Najaf
Iran kneels down, begs the US for easing sanctions
Turkey trains 'Syrian' teachers at Islamic school in Afrin, Turkifies curriculum
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs