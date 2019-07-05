Home › INA › The New ambassador to Ottawa presents credentials

2019/07/05 | 23:20



Iraq's ambassador to Canada, Wadih Betty, on Friday presented a copy of his credentials documents as Canada's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Chief of Protocol at the Canadian Foreign Ministry.







For his part, the head of the Canadian Protocol Service is ready to provide support in the success of the tasks entrusted to the Iraqi ambassador. Wishing him success in his work and developing the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.



















