Japan sending patent officials to U.S. over Kim Kardashian

2019/07/06 | 04:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Japan
is to send patent officials to the United States to discuss the flap over Kim
Kardashian’s Kimono brand underwear, the trade minister said on Tuesday.The reality TV star
and businesswoman said on Monday she would rename her Kimono shapewear line
after people in Japan said her use of the term was disrespectful.Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said he was aware of Kardashian's decision
but still wanted there to be "a careful examination" of the matter."This has become a big deal on social media," Seko said during a
regular press conference in Tokyo, adding that trademark issues fell under his
jurisdiction."The kimono is regarded around the world as a distinct part of our
culture," he said. "Even in America, kimono is well known to be
Japanese."Kardashian said that she had announced the Kimono products in June
"with the best intentions in mind" and that she appreciated the
feedback she had received."My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at
their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my
Solutionwear brand under a new name," she wrote on Twitter.In Japanese, kimono means "thing that's worn" and refers to
full-length robes with sashes donned for formal occasions such as weddings and
funerals. Kardashian's use of the word on undergarments and filing for a
trademark annoyed many people."Kimono
is not underwear! Stop trademark registration! Don't make the word kimono
yours!" Twitter user Ruu wrote shortly after the launch announcement,
echoing a common theme.Others said using the word was "a theft of traditional culture"
and begged Kardashian to change the name, saying the underwear would sell just
as well if it was called something else.Seko said that he was sending Japanese patent executives to the U.S.
Patent and Trademark Office on July 9 to "properly exchange views on the
matter", adding that he would be following the situation closely.
