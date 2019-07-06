Home › Baghdad Post › Japan sending patent officials to U.S. over Kim Kardashian "Kimono" flap

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Japanis to send patent officials to the United States to discuss the flap over KimKardashian’s Kimono brand underwear, the trade minister said on Tuesday.The reality TV starand businesswoman said on Monday she would rename her Kimono shapewear lineafter people in Japan said her use of the term was disrespectful.Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said he was aware of Kardashian's decisionbut still wanted there to be "a careful examination" of the matter."This has become a big deal on social media," Seko said during aregular press conference in Tokyo, adding that trademark issues fell under hisjurisdiction."The kimono is regarded around the world as a distinct part of ourculture," he said. "Even in America, kimono is well known to beJapanese."Kardashian said that she had announced the Kimono products in June"with the best intentions in mind" and that she appreciated thefeedback she had received."My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity attheir core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching mySolutionwear brand under a new name," she wrote on Twitter.In Japanese, kimono means "thing that's worn" and refers tofull-length robes with sashes donned for formal occasions such as weddings andfunerals. Kardashian's use of the word on undergarments and filing for atrademark annoyed many people."Kimonois not underwear! Stop trademark registration! Don't make the word kimonoyours!" Twitter user Ruu wrote shortly after the launch announcement,echoing a common theme.Others said using the word was "a theft of traditional culture"and begged Kardashian to change the name, saying the underwear would sell justas well if it was called something else.Seko said that he was sending Japanese patent executives to the U.S.Patent and Trademark Office on July 9 to "properly exchange views on thematter", adding that he would be following the situation closely.