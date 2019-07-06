Home › Baghdad Post › Wimbledon crowd go loco for Coco as dream continues

Wimbledon crowd go loco for Coco as dream continues

2019/07/06 | 13:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Men,women, girls and boys scanned the horizon at the All England Club on Fridayevening, looking for a scoreboard to make sense of the roar rising from CentreCourt.As cheers drifted off into the air, and duskfell on southwest London, tournament organizers added another name to thefourth round of the Wimbledon draw.Cori Gauff — or ‘Coco’ to anyone who has beenpaying attention.You bet she won.The 15-year-old American hit back from a setdown, saving a match point in the process, to reach the fourth round of theworld’s most prestigious tennis championships.Make no mistake, a star has been born.Perhaps not since Bjorn Borg transcendedtennis in the late 1970s, sending shudders down the spine of the Wimbledoncrowd, has a player had such an impact on this oldest and most venerable ofvenues.“She’s amazing,” grinned Stephanie, a workerat Wimbledon who had recently clocked off shift and was enjoying the end-of-dayatmosphere of the tournament.Few would disagree in the wake of Gauff’s 3-67-6 7-5 victory over Slovenian Polona Hercog.“It’s just crazy,” the Florida-based Gauffsaid. “Pretty surreal how life changes in a matter of seconds.“SCREAMING MY NAME”“The most unexpected message I received —well, it wasn’t really a message. Miss Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mom, posted meon Instagram. I was, like, screaming,” she said, explaining the impact her runhere has had.“I don’t know, like I hope Beyonce saw that. Ihope she told her daughter about me because I would love to go to a concert.”The youngest player to qualify for Wimbledonsince tennis turned professional a little over half a century ago, Gauff hascaptured the imagination.She rolled her idol and five-times championVenus Williams in the first round and has now made Wimbledon Centre Court — oneof the most hallowed patches of grass in world sport — her own.Surely organizers dare not cast her out to acourt more befitting her ranking (313) if not her growing status?Not bad for her first foray at a Grand Slamevent.“I remember before I played Venus... when youwalk to leave the practice courts, there are people waiting,” she smiled. “Onelittle kid asked me for a picture.“Then after the next day, after I playedVenus, everybody was screaming my name.”Screams aside, Gauff is refusing to get aheadof herself, no matter how fast the roller-coaster is accelerating.“I don’t really believe in fate and destiny,”she said. “I feel like you can kind of change your own world. Like sometimesfate can always not be a good thing. Sometimes fate can be a bad thing.MORE OF THE SAME“I try not to think of it as my destiny orwhatever. I feel like if I do think about it like that, then my head’s going toget big. I’m always hearing, ‘You’re going to do this one day, do that oneday’. If I kind of relax now, then that won’t happen.”Spare a thought, though, for Hercog.Never before can a tattooed, free-hitting,loose-cannon opponent have had fewer supporters in a crowd, not even thenon-conformists who might have been expected to cheer for the Slovenian.She had covered up her elaborate full-sleevetattoo with a Wimbledon-white arm sock, and played a refreshingly thoughtfulbrand of tennis, but still the entire crowd — Slovenians excepted — seemedfirmly behind Gauff.“It’s a big thing right now, so I wasn’treally expecting a lot of people to be on my side,” she said sadly. “But, youknow, at the end of the day I don’t really care because I’m playing for myselfand not for the people.“I mean, definitely it is difficult in somebig moments, but it was not something that I would say made a difference forme.”What had made a difference was meremillimeters, she said. Millimeters had cost her matchpoint, victory, a differentdestiny.“I think I was playing, like, really goodtennis for the two sets. I had my chances. You know, it was millimeters. It wasjust not meant to be today. Yeah, that’s it. Not much to say after, yeah,being, like, a millimeter away from winning.”Instead Gauff advances and next faces seventhseed and former world number one Simona Halep on Monday.“Okay,” Gauff said flatly. “I watch her a lotobviously. I’ve never hit with her or anything or practiced with her. I don’tknow how the ball would feel when I actually play but I’m really familiar withhow she plays just from watching her a lot.“She’s a different player from all the playersI played. They’re all different in their own way. So every match I think isdifferent. But I don’t think because she’s seeded will change me at all.”Certainly the Wimbledon crowd will be hopingfor more of the same.