Wimbledon crowd go loco for Coco as dream continues
2019/07/06 | 13:10
Men,

women, girls and boys scanned the horizon at the All England Club on Friday

evening, looking for a scoreboard to make sense of the roar rising from Centre

Court.As cheers drifted off into the air, and dusk

fell on southwest London, tournament organizers added another name to the

fourth round of the Wimbledon draw.Cori Gauff — or ‘Coco’ to anyone who has been

paying attention.You bet she won.The 15-year-old American hit back from a set

down, saving a match point in the process, to reach the fourth round of the

world’s most prestigious tennis championships.Make no mistake, a star has been born.Perhaps not since Bjorn Borg transcended

tennis in the late 1970s, sending shudders down the spine of the Wimbledon

crowd, has a player had such an impact on this oldest and most venerable of

venues.“She’s amazing,” grinned Stephanie, a worker

at Wimbledon who had recently clocked off shift and was enjoying the end-of-day

atmosphere of the tournament.Few would disagree in the wake of Gauff’s 3-6

7-6 7-5 victory over Slovenian Polona Hercog.“It’s just crazy,” the Florida-based Gauff

said. “Pretty surreal how life changes in a matter of seconds.“SCREAMING MY NAME”“The most unexpected message I received —

well, it wasn’t really a message. Miss Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mom, posted me

on Instagram. I was, like, screaming,” she said, explaining the impact her run

here has had.“I don’t know, like I hope Beyonce saw that. I

hope she told her daughter about me because I would love to go to a concert.”The youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon

since tennis turned professional a little over half a century ago, Gauff has

captured the imagination.She rolled her idol and five-times champion

Venus Williams in the first round and has now made Wimbledon Centre Court — one

of the most hallowed patches of grass in world sport — her own.Surely organizers dare not cast her out to a

court more befitting her ranking (313) if not her growing status?Not bad for her first foray at a Grand Slam

event.“I remember before I played Venus... when you

walk to leave the practice courts, there are people waiting,” she smiled. “One

little kid asked me for a picture.“Then after the next day, after I played

Venus, everybody was screaming my name.”Screams aside, Gauff is refusing to get ahead

of herself, no matter how fast the roller-coaster is accelerating.“I don’t really believe in fate and destiny,”

she said. “I feel like you can kind of change your own world. Like sometimes

fate can always not be a good thing. Sometimes fate can be a bad thing.MORE OF THE SAME“I try not to think of it as my destiny or

whatever. I feel like if I do think about it like that, then my head’s going to

get big. I’m always hearing, ‘You’re going to do this one day, do that one

day’. If I kind of relax now, then that won’t happen.”Spare a thought, though, for Hercog.Never before can a tattooed, free-hitting,

loose-cannon opponent have had fewer supporters in a crowd, not even the

non-conformists who might have been expected to cheer for the Slovenian.She had covered up her elaborate full-sleeve

tattoo with a Wimbledon-white arm sock, and played a refreshingly thoughtful

brand of tennis, but still the entire crowd — Slovenians excepted — seemed

firmly behind Gauff.“It’s a big thing right now, so I wasn’t

really expecting a lot of people to be on my side,” she said sadly. “But, you

know, at the end of the day I don’t really care because I’m playing for myself

and not for the people.“I mean, definitely it is difficult in some

big moments, but it was not something that I would say made a difference for

me.”What had made a difference was mere

millimeters, she said. Millimeters had cost her matchpoint, victory, a different

destiny.“I think I was playing, like, really good

tennis for the two sets. I had my chances. You know, it was millimeters. It was

just not meant to be today. Yeah, that’s it. Not much to say after, yeah,

being, like, a millimeter away from winning.”Instead Gauff advances and next faces seventh

seed and former world number one Simona Halep on Monday.“Okay,” Gauff said flatly. “I watch her a lot

obviously. I’ve never hit with her or anything or practiced with her. I don’t

know how the ball would feel when I actually play but I’m really familiar with

how she plays just from watching her a lot.“She’s a different player from all the players

I played. They’re all different in their own way. So every match I think is

different. But I don’t think because she’s seeded will change me at all.”Certainly the Wimbledon crowd will be hoping

for more of the same.





