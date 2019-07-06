Home › INA › Foreign Affairs Committee: We’re sorry for the statements about Iraqi relations with Israel

Foreign Affairs Committee: We’re sorry for the statements about Iraqi relations with Israel

2019/07/06 | 18:50



INA – BAGHDAD







The Parliamentary Committee of Foreign Affairs deplored upon the statements of the Iraqi ambassador to Washington regarding ‘some reasons that may lead to make Iraqi-Israeli relations’.







The Committee asserted Iraq’s stance to completely boycott Israel and refuse the raciest policy in occupying Palestine.







“MOFA should act responsibly in terms of the statements issued by diplomatic missions and representatives,” included the committee’s statements.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – BAGHDADThe Parliamentary Committee of Foreign Affairs deplored upon the statements of the Iraqi ambassador to Washington regarding ‘some reasons that may lead to make Iraqi-Israeli relations’.The Committee asserted Iraq’s stance to completely boycott Israel and refuse the raciest policy in occupying Palestine.“MOFA should act responsibly in terms of the statements issued by diplomatic missions and representatives,” included the committee’s statements.