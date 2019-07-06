Home › INA › MOFA: We have no relations with Israel and we keep on supporting Palestine

2019/07/06 | 18:50



INA – BAGHDAD







Ministry of Foreign Affairs – MOFA released a special statement regarding Iraq’s stance towards the Palestinian cause.







Some Media sources announced some of the statements said by the Iraqi Ambassador to Washington and MOFA issued an official statement in this regards.







The statement contained a clarification that this case if highly important and sometimes some part are being cut off to make some statemnets sounds like differently referenced.







“Hence, we assert the importance of Iraq’s stance towards the Palestinian cause that it is clear and historical in terms of rejecting the Israeli occupation and usurpation of Arab lands. We do not have any relations with Israel and we keep on supporting Palestine,” included the statement.























