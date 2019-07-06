عربي | كوردى


Iran to announce more cuts to nuclear deal commitments on Sunday

2019/07/06 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran's senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi will announce more reductions in its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal on Sunday, the semi-official news agency Fars reported, as Tehran says European partners failed to shield it from US sanctions.

Other officials will join Araqchi in making the announcement at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. (0600 GMT), Fars reported.

