Iran to announce more cuts to nuclear deal commitments on Sunday

2019/07/06 | 20:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran's senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi will announce more reductions in its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal on Sunday, the semi-official news agency Fars reported, as Tehran says European partners failed to shield it from US sanctions.Other officials will join Araqchi in making the announcement at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. (0600 GMT), Fars reported.