Bahrain’s Burial Mounds join UNESCO World Heritage List

2019/07/06 | 20:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The UNESCO WorldHeritage Committee voted on July 6th to add Bahrain's Dilmun Burial Moundsto its World Heritage List, praising the tombs for their "globally uniquecharacteristics," AFP reported.The Burial Mounds will join the Pearling Sites, which werelisted in 2012 and Qal’at-al-Bahrain, listed in 2005, to be the third in theWorld Heritage List. Head of the Bahrain Authority for Culture andAntiquities, Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, said the tombs were,"living proof of Bahrain's distinguished cultural heritage,"according to the kingdom's official BNA news agency.The Dilmun Burial Mounds were built between 2050 and 1750 BC,among more than 21 archaeological sites in the western part of the island,according to UNESCO.The tombs were among several nominations put forward on July6th as the World Heritage Committee met in the Azerbaijan capital of Baku forits 43rd session.UNESCO said the burial mounds were evidence of the earlyDilmun civilisation, "during which Bahrain became a trade hubwhose prosperity enabled the inhabitants to develop an elaborate burialtradition applicable to the entire population."