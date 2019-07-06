Bahrain’s Burial Mounds join UNESCO World Heritage List

2019/07/06 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The UNESCO World
Heritage Committee voted on July 6th to add Bahrain's Dilmun Burial Mounds
to its World Heritage List, praising the tombs for their "globally unique
characteristics," AFP reported.The Burial Mounds will join the Pearling Sites, which were
listed in 2012 and Qal’at-al-Bahrain, listed in 2005, to be the third in the
World Heritage List. Head of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and
Antiquities, Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, said the tombs were,
"living proof of Bahrain's distinguished cultural heritage,"
according to the kingdom's official BNA news agency.The Dilmun Burial Mounds were built between 2050 and 1750 BC,
among more than 21 archaeological sites in the western part of the island,
according to UNESCO.The tombs were among several nominations put forward on July
6th as the World Heritage Committee met in the Azerbaijan capital of Baku for
its 43rd session.UNESCO said the burial mounds were evidence of the early
Dilmun civilisation, "during which Bahrain became a trade hub
whose prosperity enabled the inhabitants to develop an elaborate burial
tradition applicable to the entire population."
