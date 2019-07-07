Syria Kurds host conference on ISIS detainees

2019/07/07 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Dozens of international experts gathered in northeastern
Syria on Saturday to discuss how to manage thousands of suspected ISIS group members crammed into Kurdish-run prisons and camps.French lawyers and US-based analysts were among those
attending the three-day conference on the challenges still facing the region
after ISIS's territorial defeat, organizers said.Officials of the autonomous Kurdish administration in
northeastern Syria, which is hosting the conference in the town of Amuda, were
also due to take part.In March, Kurdish-led fighters overran the last pocket of
the jihadists' cross-border "caliphate" with support from a US-led
coalition.Now, the Kurds are struggling to cope with the thousands of
alleged ISIS members they detained during the battle.They include around 1,000 suspected foreign fighters held in
jail, and some 13,000 family members in overcrowded camps.With no local court equipped to deal with the large number
of jihadist suspects, the Kurds have pressed their home countries to take them
back.But Western governments have been reluctant to repatriate
them or put them on trial at home."There is global consensus that action urgently needs
to be taken to deal with the thousands of foreign ISIS fighters and affiliates,
plus ISIS-linked children, currently detained in northeast Syria," the
organizers of the three-day conference said, using another acronym for ISIS."However, there is near-total lack of consensus as to
what this action will look like."Syria's Kurds have called for outside help to set up an
international tribunal.Iraq has offered to put suspected foreign jihadists on trial
in Baghdad in exchange for millions of dollars, officials told AFP in April.
