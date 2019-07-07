عربي | كوردى


Syria Kurds host conference on ISIS detainees
2019/07/07 | 00:15
Dozens of international experts gathered in northeastern

Syria on Saturday to discuss how to manage thousands of suspected ISIS group members crammed into Kurdish-run prisons and camps.French lawyers and US-based analysts were among those

attending the three-day conference on the challenges still facing the region

after ISIS's territorial defeat, organizers said.Officials of the autonomous Kurdish administration in

northeastern Syria, which is hosting the conference in the town of Amuda, were

also due to take part.In March, Kurdish-led fighters overran the last pocket of

the jihadists' cross-border "caliphate" with support from a US-led

coalition.Now, the Kurds are struggling to cope with the thousands of

alleged ISIS members they detained during the battle.They include around 1,000 suspected foreign fighters held in

jail, and some 13,000 family members in overcrowded camps.With no local court equipped to deal with the large number

of jihadist suspects, the Kurds have pressed their home countries to take them

back.But Western governments have been reluctant to repatriate

them or put them on trial at home."There is global consensus that action urgently needs

to be taken to deal with the thousands of foreign ISIS fighters and affiliates,

plus ISIS-linked children, currently detained in northeast Syria," the

organizers of the three-day conference said, using another acronym for ISIS."However, there is near-total lack of consensus as to

what this action will look like."Syria's Kurds have called for outside help to set up an

international tribunal.Iraq has offered to put suspected foreign jihadists on trial

in Baghdad in exchange for millions of dollars, officials told AFP in April.

