Al-Kaabi demands to take procedures for not making such statements again

2019/07/07 | 01:45



INA – BAGHDAD







First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Hassan al-Kaabi condemned the statements of the Iraqi Ambassador to Washington Fareed Yasin.







Al-Kaabi considered that these statements do not represent Iraq’s stance towards rejecting any relations with the occupier entity.







He also called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to question the ambassador and take strict procedures to make sure not to repeat such statements.























