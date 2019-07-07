White House pressure extended to Iran’s foundations

2019/07/07 | 02:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Dr. Theodore Karasik
The
“maximum pressure” campaign is in its next phase. Full stop.The White House’s campaign last week went up a notch in several
directions. The war of words is dying down simply because these are voices of
panic who fail to understand the ongoing efforts to get Iran to capitulate on
key security issues that affect the Middle East and, quite frankly, the world
at large.Importantly, US sanctions against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s
foundations, his office, and to “any person or entity appointed by the leader
or the leader’s office” threaten action against anyone or any entity worldwide.
Last week’s order covered Iran’s many religious foundations, including those
administering shrines in Mashhad, Shiraz and Rey; the Setad Ejraiye Farmane
Hazrate Emam (Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Orders), which controls assets
valued at $95 billion; and the Mostazafan Foundation, which has nearly $1
billion in annual exports and may be the Islamic Republic’s second-biggest
commercial enterprise after the National Iranian Oil Company. These foundations
help to fund Iran’s militias and other nefarious activity around the region and
the world.The foundations have a wide range of assets, such as investments
in agriculture, banking, insurance, manufacturing and other businesses. Some
estimate that 20 to 30 percent of the Iranian economy is within or linked to
foundation coffers. Any entity globally that transacts with such a foundation
or individual is now subject to sanctions.The scope of the sanctions against the foundations is important.
Khamenei appoints clerical members of the Guardian Council, the legal authority
of the chief justice, the head of state broadcasting and media, and senior
military commanders. His representatives under this scope include the head of
the Islamic Centre in London’s Maida Vale and other properties in countries
throughout Europe and the world.US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also designated eight Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, including the navy’s Alireza
Tangsiri, aerospace commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh and ground force commander
Mohammed Pakpour. The sanctions also targeted the commanders of the IRGC Navy’s
five districts — Abbas Gholamshahi, Ramezan Zirahi, Yadollah Badin, Mansour
Ravankar, and Ali Ozma’i — for their role in its “malicious regional activities,
including its provocative ballistic missile program, harassment and sabotage of
commercial vessels in international waters and the IRGC’s destabilizing
presence in Syria.” These sanctions are directly related to IRGC and proxy
activity against oil tankers in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Mnuchin said
that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is next in line for designation.The mapping of foundation assets needs to be put into the context
of the earlier designation of the IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization
(FTO). Together these sanctions are a double whammy for Iran. The FTO
designation, when mixed with foundation activity, can open the possibility of
taking more direct action against Iranian proxy networks throughout the region
and the world. The ability to close down these networks helps to further
strangle the Iranian leadership.Events
in Iraq also show how maximum pressure works. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul
Mahdi’s decree to curb the powers of Iranian-backed militias and force them to
integrate more closely with the formal armed forces is seen in the context of
isolating Iran by cutting off its routes into the Levant. The militias,
together known as the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), have broad influence in
Iraqi politics and are close to Iran in terms of their support networks. To be
sure, the PMU already reports to the prime minister, who is the
commander-in-chief of Iraq’s armed forces, but Abdul Mahdi’s decree forces the
groups that make up the PMU to choose between political and paramilitary
activity. The last straw for many regional powers was the PMU-supported raid of
the Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad to protest the Manama conference on Palestine.
Now, the PMU militias have until July 31 to abide by the new regulations.Gulf and US pressure on Iraq is helping it to break Iran ties. The
move to bring the PMU in line with the government is a critical step to
isolating those militias that should be sanctioned under the scope of the IRGC
FTO, including their funding, which is coming from Iranian clerical
foundations. Stopping these networks is critical, given their ability to move
missile components and armed drones.But the biggest message sent to Iran was two weeks ago after
Tehran lashed out at the US by shooting down an RQ-4A Global Hawk surveillance
drone with a surface-to-air missile over the Strait of Hormuz. This helped the
US identify the command and control of such an attack and, in response, the
White House ordered a cyberattack on the IRGC’s missile control system. This
strategy, developed by US Cyber Command, helps to flush out Iranian
capabilities, bringing Washington’s wide arsenal of capabilities to the
forefront with the appropriate countermeasures in place.Combining targeted cyberattacks on IRGC command with ordering
Iraq’s PMU groups to break their ties to Iran, while using the IRGC FTO in
emerging situations, is the logical path forward and is proof the ongoing
maximum pressure campaign is working.
