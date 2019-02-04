Salih meets IC Red Cross head, urges sheltering displaced, refugees

2019/02/04 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi
President Barham Salih stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to
shelter displaced people and refugees throughout Iraq and to work hard to remove
the remaining landmines and explosives from the areas liberated from ISIS.During his meeting with President of
the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer in Baghdad, Salih
affirmed the need to promote humanitarian volunteering activities, and provide
medical and psychological assistance to displaced families, according to
official statements.He also lauded the role played by the ICRC
and other volunteering organizations within the country to meet the
humanitarian and medical needs of displaced persons and those affected by
terrorist operations.For
his part, Maurer reviewed the organization's efforts in Iraq and the services
it provides in this regard, especially concerning tracing lost people and
finding out their fate. Maurer also expressed appreciation of the Iraqi
President's efforts, and his great interest in the role of volunteer and
humanitarian organizations.
