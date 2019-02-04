عربي | كوردى
Salih meets IC Red Cross head, urges sheltering displaced, refugees
2019/02/04 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi

President Barham Salih stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to

shelter displaced people and refugees throughout Iraq and to work hard to remove

the remaining landmines and explosives from the areas liberated from ISIS.During his meeting with President of

the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer in Baghdad, Salih

affirmed the need to promote humanitarian volunteering activities, and provide

medical and psychological assistance to displaced families, according to

official statements.He also lauded the role played by the ICRC

and other volunteering organizations within the country to meet the

humanitarian and medical needs of displaced persons and those affected by

terrorist operations.For

his part, Maurer reviewed the organization's efforts in Iraq and the services

it provides in this regard, especially concerning tracing lost people and

finding out their fate. Maurer also expressed appreciation of the Iraqi

President's efforts, and his great interest in the role of volunteer and

humanitarian organizations.



