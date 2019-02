Salih meets IC Red Cross head, urges sheltering displaced, refugees

2019/02/04 | 01:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- IraqiPresident Barham Salih stressed the importance of intensifying efforts toshelter displaced people and refugees throughout Iraq and to work hard to removethe remaining landmines and explosives from the areas liberated from ISIS.During his meeting with President ofthe International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer in Baghdad, Salihaffirmed the need to promote humanitarian volunteering activities, and providemedical and psychological assistance to displaced families, according toofficial statements.He also lauded the role played by the ICRCand other volunteering organizations within the country to meet thehumanitarian and medical needs of displaced persons and those affected byterrorist operations.Forhis part, Maurer reviewed the organization's efforts in Iraq and the servicesit provides in this regard, especially concerning tracing lost people andfinding out their fate. Maurer also expressed appreciation of the IraqiPresident's efforts, and his great interest in the role of volunteer andhumanitarian organizations.